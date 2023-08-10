Kyle Richards Falls For Morgan Wade in ‘Fall in Love With Me’ Music Video

Kyle Richards is a music video star.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has been an actress since childhood, and in August 2023, she teamed up with her pal Morgan Wade to star in the music video for her new song “Fall in Love With Me.” Richards plays Wade’s love interest in the video.

The lyrics to the song have Wade, 28, singing about hitting up a “friend” who’s “scared of how it will end.” “But it’s fine, I don’t care/Wanna take off your clothes, wanna mess up your hair,” Wade sings. “Can’t you see I’m what you need? Make you hit your knees…Gonna make you fall in love with me.”

The music video dropped one month after Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky confirmed they’ve hit a rocky patch in their 27-year marriage.

Fans Reacted to the ‘Fall in Love With Me’ Music Video

In the music video, Wade is seen unloading boxes from a moving truck as Richards peers out a window at her. As a sweaty Wade pours a water bottle over herself, Richards is mesmerized. Next up, an infatuated Richards gets dolled up as she writes a perfumed-scented love note to her new neighbor. Next, there’s a shot of the two women taking a bubble bath together.

Richards later attracts Wade with a workout routine – she even works in one of her signature splits while wearing heels – then makes googly eyes at her outside before the singer crosses over to Richards’ yard and leans in for a kiss. Other footage shows the two women feeding each other strawberries and whipped cream.

Wade later wakes up – it’s all a dream – but Richards is at her door with flowers. As she shuts the door, Wade gives the camera a cheeky wink.

In a joint Instagram post with Richards, Wade described the video as “campy and fun – but also important and representative of all kinds of love, even in the country space, in any space.”

“@kylerichards18 and I trusted the process of making a piece of art that stands boldly beside this music and I’m proud of that….. Love is love is love,” she added.

Richards’ husband Mauricio was one of the first to comment on the clip, writing, “🔥🔥🔥 So good.”

Other commenters couldn’t help but notice the chemistry between Richards and Wade.

“That is natural chemistry. Not acting. Going to be really interesting to see how this all shakes out,” one fan wrote on YouTube.

“I wouldn’t be mad if this relationship happened. Lol. They look good together & there’s obviously hella chemistry between them,” another agreed.

“Trolling at its very best or truly in love.. we may never know but I’m here for all of it!” another fan wrote.

Morgan Wade & Kyle Richards Said They Shot the Video in Response to Rumors About Their Relationship

One week before the “Fall in Love With Me” music video was released, Richards and Wade appeared in a teaser video that gave a behind-the-scenes look at how the project came about.

Wade also touched on rampant rumors about her and Richards being more than friends. “If you get on the internet you’ll see people are obsessed with us being friends,” she said of her friendship with the RHOBH star. “So, we kind of thought it would be a good idea to poke fun at that, kinda troll the trolls a little bit.”

Richards agreed, saying they wanted to give people “something to talk about.”

But while speaking with KISS FM, Wade clarified that she wanted to make a music video about same-sex relationships. “We made this really sweet video and it’s nice to be able to bring light to same-sex relationships in country music,” Wade said. “I’m not mad about that.”

In addition to the music video, Richards is reportedly working on another major project with Wade.

In July 2023, a source told TMZ that Richards also traveled to Aspen to work on a documentary about the singer. Richards is reportedly an executive producer on the film, which will follow Wade’s rise to fame. Days after leaving Aspen, the RHOBH OG also followed Wade to her shows at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Bravo superfan Heather McDonald weighed in on Richards’ interest in Wade. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on August 8, 2023, the “Juicy Scoop” host said,” I think [Kyle] was infatuated with Morgan and has a financial vested interest in her career. …I think she’s invested in her career to make her like the next Carrie Underwood.”

