‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Star Might Be Out After 1 Season

Jenna Lyons revealed she is still thinking about whether she’ll return to “The Real Housewives of New York City” for a second season.

In a November 2023 interview, the former J.Crew president explained that her life has changed since she first joined the cast of the Bravo reboot, alongside co-stars Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, and Brynn Whitfield, in 2022.

In the interview, Lyons, 55, opened up about her life changes and how it will impact her decision to return to RHONY should it get picked up for season 15.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenna Lyons Admitted She Joined RHONY For 1 Specific Reason

During an interview on the “Today” show on November 24, 2023, Lyons admitted she is unsure of her plans regarding reality TV. “I did it for a reason. I have a business and I want to support that business and it’s had a much bigger halo than I ever expected,” she said. “But I also am in a relationship now and I have to take that into consideration. How that impacts not just me but the people around me. So, I have some thinking to do.”

Lyons plugged her Loveseen Lashes line during her first season on RHONY. The exposure from the show has gained her an even larger following. But since that time she’s also started a romantic relationship with photographer Cass Bird, which she has chosen to keep private from filming, according to People magazine.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lyons’ explanation as to why she skipped the BravoCon fan convention in Las Vegas provided another clue as to where her head is at regarding the Real Housewives franchise. “Mostly, I just had a lot going on and you had to fly to Las Vegas,” she explained to Today. “It’s also, that is a lot of attention in a very intense way with fans and in the end, I don’t know if that was — maybe not for me,” she added.

Bravo host Andy Cohen was quick to clarify that Lyons’ absence from the fan fest was not a clue that she won’t be back next season. “Her not being a BravoCon is not any great statement on her relationship to the show or with us,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “We have a great relationship and I hope she comes back.”

Jenna Lyons Previously Played Coy About Her RHONY Status

Play

This is not the first time Lyons has danced around the question about her potential return to RHONY. While speaking on ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon,” she totally dodged the late-night host’s question when he asked, “Are you coming back? Are you doing another season?”

“I don’t know, what do you think?” Lyons replied. “I don’t have an answer, I genuinely don’t know.”

But the fashion guru did admit that filming her first season of reality TV was harder than she anticipated. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in October 2023, Lyons told Cohen that her “thorn” of season 14 was “the whole show.”

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Shares Details on Disastrous RHOBH Scene