Kathy Hilton’s Cryptic Comment About Kyle Richards Has Fans Skeptical

Part four of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion is set to air on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, but fans are still thinking about something that was said during the third installment.

As the ladies gathered around for a chat with host Andy Cohen, each one had a fair share of questions thrown their way. And while Erika Jayne has definitely taken the most heat in the show’s aftermath, there was one thing in particular that didn’t get by fans.

While engaging sisters Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards, Cohen said that he feels like he understands Kim Richards a bit better after getting to know Hilton. “She’s eccentric as well,” Cohen said — and Kyle agreed. However, what Hilton said next came as a bit of a surprise — and even got an interesting facial response from others at the reunion.

Hilton Told Cohen That ‘Nobody Knows the Real Kyle’





Kyle has been on “RHOBH” with both of her sisters, though the three women haven’t been an official part of the cast at the same time. Nevertheless, seeing Kyle’s relationship with Kim, and her relationship with Hilton, has really helped flesh out the family.

“We were all so different,” Kyle tells Cohen. Hilton then interjects, pointing at her sister. “Nobody knows the real Kyle, you see,” she said. The remark got a shocked looked from fellow “Housewife” Sutton Stracke. And while everyone — including Kyle — laughed it off, fans think there was more to that cryptic comment.

“I mean yes, this could DEFINITELY be said about ALL the housewives. But it was said about Kyle, by her sister and she’s been on my radar for awhile now! I know NONE of us are always completely ourselves around many people, but Kyle has started to give me behind the scenes mess maker vibes,” one Redditor said, beginning a thread on the topic.

“You know the woman is two faced and I bet non of these girls have seen the real Kyle,” wrote another.

“I’ll say it again. Kyle portrays this perfect family image but there is DEFINITELY a lot going on behind closed doors. I wish Bravo would RIP those skeletons out of the closet and MENTION IT ALL,” a third person wrote.

“It was VERY telling for me. I know some ppl will take it as ‘oh yea, she’s just saying Kyle is goofier than we think’ but for me it says MUCH more! She said it so easily and so quickly,” added a fourth.

Fans Think the Footage Was Cut Right After Hilton’s Comment

If you watch the clip closely, you might be able to figure out if there was a hard edit after Hilton’s comment about her sister.

“That was an awkward moment and nobody wanted to take the opportunity to ask her further? It was like crickets and then ‘oh, let’s move on,'” one Redditor pointed out.

“There seemed to be a hard cut right after it was said, too. Like they cut stuff out so they could move on immediately,” added another.

And while it’s unclear if Hilton was alluding to something or if she was just being, well, Kathy Hilton, that remains to be seen. Some “RHOBH” fans have long been growing tired of Kyle, with many hoping that she’d be fired from the show. However, it seems like the addition of Hilton has given Kyle some staying power; she will at the very least be back for season 12.

