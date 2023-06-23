Teresa Giudice Addresses the State of Her Marriage

Teresa Giudice used her podcast to set the record straight about the state of her marriage to Luis “Louie” Ruelas amid reports that the newly married couple’s relationship was on the rocks.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star firmly denied the rumors in the June 21 episode of her podcast with Melissa Pfeister, “Namaste B$tches.” She said it was “not true” and explained, “There’s no such thing. I love and adore him so much. No, there’s nothing shaky. Maybe we shake together when we dance,” she laughed, “But that’s about it, that’s the only time we’re doing any shaking.”

Pfeister told the RHONJ star that there was speculation about Giudice and Ruelas using fake stories about drama in their marriage to create a storyline for the show but Giudice denied it. “I don’t play like that,” she said. “I play what’s really going on in my life. And I don’t wanna say that [my marriage is in trouble]. Because I’m not gonna put that out there. I don’t need a story line like that. I have a lot going on in my life.”

Reports circulated about the RHONJ couple’s marriage in June 2023, including a report that an insider told Life & Style magazine that their marriage was “in trouble” and that Giudice was starting to see some “red flags,” Reality Blurb reported.

Teresa Giudice Said She Wasn’t Allowed to Speak About RHONJ for the Time Being

Giudice also shared during her podcast episode that she wasn’t allowed to discuss anything regarding RHONJ and the next season of the show. The 14th season of the show is not in production yet and there is no word on which cast members will be back and when filming will start.

“I don’t care what anybody else is doing on my cast, but we’re not allowed to speak about the show,” Giudice explained in her podcast. “I can’t speak about it right now, I just can’t.” She said she was looking forward to speaking about it again, including the contentious season 13 reunion, once she gets the green light to do so from Bravo.

“I like to follow the rules and I like to obey whatever my bosses say because that’s just what I do,” she added. In an interview with Extra, Giudice said she wasn’t sure if she’d be asked back for another season but that she “need[s] to come back” because she has four daughters, including one who’s going to law school.

Teresa Giudice Said That RHONJ Had Been the Only Hard Part of Her Marriage to Luis Ruelas So Far

Giudice and Ruelas spoke about their marriage in May 2023 and the RHONJ star asserted that the first year of their marriage had been great so far, with the “only hard thing” being the show. She told Us Weekly that the filming and airing of the Bravo show had been difficult because Ruelas wasn’t used to it. She said, “I feel bad that I had to put him through that.”

Ruelas agreed with his wife that their marriage was great. “Real life for us has been amazing,” he said at the time. “Waking up with your partner [is nice].”

