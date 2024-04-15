‘Real Housewives’ Star Announces Engagement to Beau of Nearly 4 Years

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Jennifer Pedranti shared that she and her partner of nearly four years, Ryan Boyajian, are engaged.

The couple confirmed the big news in a joint interview with People magazine, published on April 15, 2024. Pedranti stated that Boyajian popped the question on April 11 during their trip to the Bahamas.

“We’re both super stoked and couldn’t be happier. We always say that our love is a gift, and this just feels like the icing on the cake,” said the 46-year-old. “This is a magical time for us. I really am the luckiest girl in the world.”

Pedranti also stated that she did not expect her now-fiance to get down on one knee.

“I was shocked,” said the mother of five. “He was like, ‘Come here for a second’ and we walked down on the beach. And he pulled me in, and I said to him, ‘Are you doing something?’ And the second he got down in the sand, I don’t even remember what he said because I was so surprised.”

Pedranti also shared that Boyajian let her parents know his plans to propose prior to asking for her hand in marriage. The RHOC star stated that she was touched by his gesture.

“I say this all the time. I am so prioritized. He communicates everything with me. And he is my best friend. I get to do life with my best friend,” said Pedranti.

Jennifer Pedranti Addressed Rumors About Her Relationship With Ryan Boyajian in July 2023

Pedranti and Boyajian’s relationship was a big topic of discussion during the 17th season of RHOC. While filming her debut season, Pedranti confirmed that Boyajian had a sexual relationship with another woman while they were on a break. The mother of five also stated that she and Boyajian had an emotional affair while she was still married to her first husband, William Pedranti. Several RHOC stars, specifically Tamra Judge and Gina Kirschenheiter, criticized aspects of Pedranti and Boyajian’s romance.

While speaking to Us Weekly in July 2023, Pedranti addressed Judge’s claim she knew Boyajian had cheated on her and stayed with him to secure a position on RHOC. The 46-year-old stated that was not the case. As fans are aware, she has also repeatedly denied that Boyajian was unfaithful in their relationship.

“That’s like the dumbest thing I have ever heard. I’m not trying to be rude. But no,” said Pedranti.

She also stated that remarks about her relationship with Boyajian have “taken up a lot of headspace.” She clarified that Boyajian has managed to handle the criticism in a calm manner.

“I’m so grateful Ryan manages it the way that he does. I can just headspin about it,” continued Pedranti. “Like, ‘This doesn’t make sense. I don’t know this.’ But he keeps me a little bit more grounded with it. And he sees it for what it is.”

The reality television personality also stated that her and Boyajian’s relationship was not negatively impacted by RHOC.

“We, thank god, are just in a great space,” said Pedranti.

Jennifer Pedranti Did Not Appreciate Her Castmate’s Comments About Her Relationship

During an August 2023 interview with E! News, Pedranti stated that she did not appreciate her castmate’s comments about her relationship during the production of RHOC season 17. She explained that she was not aware of some of her co-stars’ remarks until season 17 began airing.

“Filming it was one thing. Watching it was another thing. It was actually harder watching it. Because I know what we filmed. But I don’t know what they were filming behind my back,” said Pedranti.

The upcoming 18th season of RHOC does not yet have a premiere date.