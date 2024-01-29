Tamra Judge & Emily Simpson Dig Into Alexis Bellino’s RHOC Return

“Real Housewives of Orange County” stars Emily Simpson and Tamra Judge discussed Alexis Bellino’s official comeback to the Bravo series after an 11-year absence.

While recording the January 27 episode of Judge’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp, Simpson shared that she is “happy” about Alexis Bellino’s return.

“I think it’s great,” said Simpson.

Simpson also stated that “it took a while” for Alexis Bellino to sign a contract to appear as “a friend of” in the 18th season of RHOC, which is currently in production.

“I was supposed to film with her. Then I wasn’t going to film with her,” said the lawyer.

Judge interjected that Alexis Bellino had some hesitation about joining the RHOC season 18 cast as she believed it would be antagonistic toward Shannon Beador. As fans are aware, Alexis Bellino is currently in a relationship with Beador’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen.

“I had a conversation with [Alexis Bellino]. And she said, ‘Listen, I don’t know if I want to sign because I don’t want to kick Shannon when she’s down.’ Right when she said that to me, I’m like, ‘You know what, you’re a cool chick,’” said Judge.

The Vena CBD co-founder also stated that Alexis Bellino was in talks to star in RHOC season 18 before she embarked on a relationship with Janssen.

“She was being asked back before this John stuff was even – before she even met John,” said Judge.

Tamra Judge Shared Why She Is ‘Excited’ for Alexis Bellino’s Return

While recording the January 27 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge referenced that she and Alexis Bellino were at odds when they starred together on RHOC. Judge suggested that she believed she would have an easier time filming with Alexis Bellino, as she is no longer married to her ex-husband, Jim Bellino. According to People magazine, Jim Bellino filed a lawsuit against Beador and Judge “for defamation in 2018.”

“I think [Alexis Bellino] was under a lot of pressure in the marriage she was in. I felt like she really couldn’t be herself. And I think one thing that I’m really excited about is seeing her — her own person,” said Judge.

Simpson shared similar comments about Alexis Bellino’s demeanor.

“I think she was very suppressed and I think he was very controlling,” said Simpson. “I don’t think she ever had the opportunity to be herself. And so now, she comes back on the show. And not only is she dating Johnny J, but she is also this new Alexis.”

Before it was confirmed that Alexis Bellino would be joining the RHOC cast, Simpson and Judge theorized about the potential complications that could arise if she became a season 18 star in the January 3 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode.

“I’m friends with Alexis. [Judge is] friends with Alexis. And I don’t know, like, if she does film and she’s on the show, we have to bring her in. But then Shannon’s going to be there,” said Simpson.

Tamra Judge Discussed Her Falling Out With RHOC Personalities Shannon Beador & Vicki Gunvalson in January 2024

Judge and Beador had another falling out before the filming of RHOC season 18. Judge discussed her feud with the Real for Real founder in a January 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight. She stated that she was upset with Beador and Vicki Gunvalson for speaking negatively about her behind her back.

“There was some things that they said behind my back that got back to me,” said Judge. “And it didn’t sit well with me. And 2024, I am not going to be around toxic people. You know, if you are my friend, be my friend.”