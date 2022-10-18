Actor Jumps to Lisa Rinna’s Defense

A famous fan of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” thinks Lisa Rinna is getting a bum rap.

The “RHOBH” veteran has been under fire for her behavior on season 12 of the Bravo reality show after she called out Kathy Hilton for talking about the cast behind their backs. Rinna said Hilton has a “black heart” and called her the devil, and during the RHOBH reunion, Hilton fired back to call her “the biggest bully in Hollywood.” She even got booed when she took the stage at BravoCon, according to Page Six.

Some viewers think it’s time for Rinna to leave the show, but in a social media post, the Rinna Beauty founder called herself “the LeBron James of Housewives,” and claimed that Bravo “can’t afford to lose” her, per ScreenRant.

In a recent interview, another star seemed to agree with Rinna’s claim that she’s the ultimate Housewife.

Actor Jerry O’Connell Defended Lisa Rinna in an Interview

On the October 17, 2022 episode of “The Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, Bravo superfan Jerry O’Connell weighed in on Rinna’s drama and said she will go down in history as one of the greatest “Real Housewives” ever.

“Best of all time, don’t you ever talk about Harry,” O’Connell said, in reference to Rinna’s actor husband, Harry Hamlin.

When asked by Yontef if it’s time for Rinna to go, the actor and “Real Love Boat” host defended the RHOBH veteran.

“I think Lisa should always be attached to all the Housewives,” O’Connell said. “I was at Andy Cohen’s baby shower and I saw in person firsthand Lisa Rinna’s performance there. Performance. And you know, it was Lisa. Lisa should always be a part of all Housewives franchises.”

As for Rinna’s beef with Hilton, O’Connell said he likes Hilton “a lot,” but doesn’t “know enough about the situation to really comment on it.”

Jerry O’Connell’s Wife, Rebecca Romijn, Said Lisa Rinna is a ‘Solid Cast Member’ on RHOBH

During an October 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” O’Connell’s wife, actress Rebecca Romijn, also weighed in on Rinna’s reign on RHOBH.

“I love Lisa Rinna so much. And I know her personally,” Romijn said, per BravoTV.com. “Sometimes I can’t assess her take on certain things, but I do think she’s a solid, solid, solid cast member. I adore her.”

Romijn’s husband has said he’d love for her to join Rinna on RHOBH, but he admitted she’s “not ready.”

“And I don’t know if my wife will ever be ready,” O’Connell said on “Behind the Velvet Rope.” “My wife is much more private than I am. I’m, I’m ready to go. I’ve been, I’ve been training for this my whole life. I’m ready to take the Hot House Husband title from Mauricio [Umansky]. I’m ready to do it. I’ve been working on my tan. I’m ready to go.”

O’Connell added that he and his wife were guests at Denise Richards’ 2018 wedding to Aaron Phypers, which was also attended by the bride’s then-RHOBH costar, Rinna, and filmed for “RHOBH.”

“[It] was exciting because we got to watch the show happen and we saw clusters of conversations and possibly differences happening,” O’Connell said. “And it was really exciting for us. It was, it was enthralling. … I would love to be a part of the franchise. It’s really my wife that you should talk to. I don’t need convincing. It’s my wife that needs convincing.

Romijn previously told Us Weekly that being a Housewife is not “in the foreseeable future” for her. “I like talking about them, I don’t want to be one of them,” she revealed in 2018.

