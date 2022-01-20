Bravo Makes Big Announcement About Andy Cohen’s WWHL

Two months after a petition to remove Andy Cohen from Bravo was started by viewers who were upset with the decision to film the new Housewives franchise in Dubai, the network made a huge announcement on January 19, 2022.

Despite rumors that Bravo was set to cancel Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” talk show, the exact opposite has happened. The series has been renewed for two years, according to Deadline, which means WWHL will see its 15th season airing in 2023.

The show has done extremely well in the ratings department, which is great news for Bravo — and for Cohen. It “has the highest reach of any late-night cable entertainment talk show among all key demos, with almost 17 million total viewers watching in 2021,” E! News reports.

Cohen Gave His Team Props for Their Success With Filming WWHL Through the Pandemic

Cohen appears to have a great deal of fun on WWHL. He has different guests on each night, and there are plenty of laughs to be had. After finding out that the show has been renewed for two more years, Cohen expressed his excitement. He’s even more thrilled to be able to carry on during the ever-changing coronavirus pandemic.

“My WWHL team rose to every challenge of the pandemic, and getting to do WWHL. We’re still having a ball making our show—whether our guests are virtual or in studio,” Cohen said following Bravo’s decision, according to E! News.

Cohen had a similar response when Bravo decided to renew WWHL for two years back in 2019. “I keep waiting to stop having fun – or run out of guests, stories or booze; but the party rolls on and I couldn’t be more excited!” Cohen said at the time, according to Deadline.

In 2019, WWHL stood on its own as the “highest-rated late night ad-supported cable talk show” among the F18-49 and F25-54 demographic.

There Were Rumors That WWHL Was Going to Be Canceled

In October 2021, TikTok user TheKempire made a video in which he said that he wouldn’t be “surprised” if WWHL was canceled “along with a lot of other of his shows.” This seemed to kick off speculation that the show wasn’t doing so great.

Fans of various Bravo shows began noticing that WWHL would automatically record on their DVRs if they taped the show that aired directly before it. For example, some fans said that WWHL was basically tacked on to the end of “Vanderpump Rules” each week.

Several Bravo fans took to Reddit to discuss the future of the show — and their feelings on having WWHL take up DVR space without their knowledge.

“I won’t watch WWHL when I’m tricked to see it start when I taped one of my bravo shows. I just [hit] delete. It must be in jeopardy if they are so desperate for viewers. No one else is doing this,” one Redditor commented on a thread in early November.

“I can’t stand it lol they are super sneaky at how they do the line up so that the DVR keeps recording into WWHL instead of stopping , super annoying,” another Bravo viewer added.

“I think that started happening because Bravo realized WWHL’s ratings were slipping so they hoodwinked people into recording it. I wonder if they then count the recording a view?” a third person wrote.

