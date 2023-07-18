Jill Zarin Admits She ‘Resented’ Bethenny Frankel in Sit-Down Reunion

Original “Real Housewives of New York City” cast members Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin have reunited for their first one-on-one sitdown conversation since they parted ways at the end of RHONY season three in 2010 (for a live and unedited episode of Frankel’s “ReWives” podcast), and taking a page out of Frankel’s book, the two were sure to “mention it all”.

After discussing how Zarin (and her late husband Bobby) were the two most responsible for Frankel’s being cast on the first season of RHONY (outside of the production team), Frankel asked her friend, “Knowing that you were very largely responsible for me being on the show […] did you later resent my success and what I made out of it?”

“Not only did I not resent your success, what I resented was that you didn’t want to share anything. I was happy for you,” Zarin responded. The Zarin Fabrics mogul went on to say that she doesn’t hold onto these resentments, however she had one memory from these early RHONY days that stuck in her mind.

Jill Zarin Reminds Bethenny Frankel of a Promise She Made in Their Early RHONY Days

“I remember when we were starting out, and you know I’m obsessed with private planes […] you said to me ‘If I make $2 million, I’m going to take you on a private plane’ and I remembered it. And I was like, is she going to remember?” Zarin said.

Frankel told Zarin that she didn’t remember saying that, though she remembered Zarin’s fascination with private planes. She also said that while she hadn’t yet hit her second million during the course of her on-screen friendship with Zarin, she has since, and now that Zarin reminded her of this she plans to make good on her promise.

Earlier in the episode, Zarin shared the story of a miscommunication and unfulfilled request of Frankel that prevented the two from reuniting earlier on Frankel’s short-lived 2013 talk show “Bethenny”.

“You had a talk show years ago. We were in a different place, it was not right after [our falling out] but within five years. And I got a call from one of your producers to do your show. And I was excited about it, but I said to him, ‘You know what? I really want to hear [directly] from Bethenny,'” Zarin shared, saying she never heard back from the producer or directly from Frankel.

Despite these miscommunications, Frankel and Zarin ended the podcast recording with the resolve to reignite their friendship after over a decade of not speaking regularly.

Fans React to Bethenny Frankel & Jill Zarin’s Reunion

Frankel and Zarin posted about their reunion on Instagram in a July 17 post, with Frankel writing, “Tonight, Jill and I reunite for the first time one on one since 2010. 👀 🍎 ” and fans flooded the comment section with their takes on the pair’s reunion.

“Oooo we luv an OG linkup 🔥” Shereé Whitfield from “Real Housewives of Atlanta” wrote.

“I think that Jill learned a lot from how she was. I thinks she changed for the better. I really like her,” another user commented.

“And the Lion lays down with the Lamb. Peace on Earth so beautiful. I love you both. ❤️❤️” a third user added.

