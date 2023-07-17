Sonja Morgan Reacts to Physical Altercation on ‘Real Housewives’ Set

Former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Sonja Morgan took to social media to comment on a video, leaked by TMZ on July 14, of two “Real Housewives of Potomac” cast members engaged in a physical altercation after filming a group event for RHOP’s upcoming eighth season.

“OMG is that my girl #ashleydarby trying to break up the fights and stop the bottle throw?… 👀 wow. Just wow 😮” Morgan wrote on Twitter alongside a clip of the leaked fight footage.

The two cast members involved in the fight are “friends of the Housewives” Deborah Williams (whom fans may remember from season seven as Ashley Darby’s friend who Candiace Dillard Bassett referred to as a “‘Sesame Street’ character”) and newcomer Keiana Stewart, and the event is a fashion line launch for Darby and fellow cast member Gizelle Bryant.

According to TMZ, Bravo cameras had already stopped rolling by the time the fight broke out, however in the extended TMZ footage, the production crew appears to pick cameras back up after to capture the cast’s reactions.

Deborah Williams Reacts to RHOP Physical Altercation

In the leaked fight footage, viewers can see Williams tossing a drink at Dillard Bassett, who turns around and picks up a champagne bottle from the nearby table, only to have castmate Charrisse Jackson-Jordan immediately grab it out of her hand. Before Dillard Bassett even had a hand on the champagne bottle, however, Stewart had reached a hand toward Williams’ face, and while not every detail is clear in the video, Stewart and Williams then begin grabbing and hitting at each other.

While other castmates (and a security guard) try and break up the fight, the two ladies end up taking a tumble when their fight travels towards a nearby step in the floor, and they take the security guard and Bryant down with them.

While it remains unclear why Williams tossed the drink at Dillard Bassett and why this turned into a physical altercation, Williams was quick to speak out on the TMZ footage on her social media in a July 15 Instagram story (which featured a photo of her holding one of Stewart’s fake nails in her hand).

“YOU left your nail in my REAL ponytail that you unsuccessfully could NOT rip out,” Williams wrote, “[Let me know] if you’d like it back 💋 now let someone leak the ‘whole’ video cuz that floor work sure was something wasn’t it SPECIAL K. p.s. did you enjoy your ambulance ride (ouch). PUNCH me in MY face FIRST-no ma’am.”

Sonja Morgan & Ashley Darby Have Been Friends for Years

Morgan commenting on the RHOP fight may at first seem odd, as the “Real Housewives” franchises don’t often have much crossover (until the “Ultimate Girls Trip” spin-off began in 2021), however the former RHONY star and current leading lady of “Welcome to Crappie Lake” has a years-long friendship with Darby.

In September 2019, Morgan shared a photo featuring herself and Darby alongside New Jersey “Housewives” Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice, with Morgan writing in the caption, “We will miss the witty & beautiful [Ashley Darby] tonight […] But the show must go on […]”

Morgan and Darby were also both featured guests at the DirecTV 2022 Drag Bowl, an event where drag queens and reality stars got together to watch the Super Bowl and talk about their favorite Halftime show moments throughout history.

