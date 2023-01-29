Teresa Giudice’s Ex Posts Shady Comment About Melissa Gorga

Teresa Giudice gushed about her new sister-in-law on Instagram, and her ex-husband used the opportunity to stir the pot with her estranged sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

On January 25, 2023, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star posted an Instagram tribute to Veronica Ruelas, the sister of her second husband Luis Ruelas. Teresa shared a series of photos with a birthday message for her new sister-in-law.

“Happy Birthday to the sister I’ve always dreamed of,” she wrote. “Veronica you have the most beautiful, wonderful soul I have ever encountered. Veronica when you enter a room it is as if a goddess walked in. You are beautiful and such a special powerful woman. I love you beyond words, thank you for being so amazing to me.”

While Teresa’s ex-husband, Joe Giudice, commented, “Beautiful,” that wasn’t his only feedback.

According to Page Six, Joe originally commented, “I thought you loved Melissa.” The shady remark was captured by the fan account @commentsbybravo.

Fans Reacted to Joe Giudice’s Now-Deleted Comment on His Ex-Wife’s Post

Eagle-eyed fans caught Joe Giudice’s comment before he deleted it, and some fans thought he was stirring things up between the now-estranged sisters-in-law.

“@joegiudice Late we saw your original comment. Shady!!” one commenter wrote.

“Your first comment was better,” another wrote.

“@joegiudice your first comment killed me,” another agreed.

“@joegiudice u win w that deleted comment We need u back on tv,” another chimed in.

It’s no secret that Teresa and Melissa have had a rocky relationship for years. The bad blood goes back to Melissa’s wedding to Teresa’s only sibling, Joe Gorga.

During the RHONJ season 12 reunion, Teresa criticized Melissa for having her 2004 wedding when she was pregnant and “a month away from giving birth.” “If you were a cool sister-in-law she would have been like ‘let me wait till you have the baby so we can party hard,” Teresa said.

Teresa also accused Melissa of getting herself cast on RHONJ behind her back. She did not invite Melissa to be a bridesmaid in her wedding to Ruelas, and the two had a major falling out while filming the 13th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

This Is Not the First Time Teresa Giudice Gushed About Her New Sister-in-Law

When she married Ruelas, Teresa gained two new sisters-in-law: Veronica and Jennifer. She routinely spends time with them and tags them as her new sisters in photos. In December 2021, she shared photos from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico where she and her future husband vacationed with Veronica and Jennifer.

On the May 6, 2022 episode of the “Slut Pig” podcast, Teresa described Veronica and Jennifer as “the sisters I’ve never had.”

“I don’t have sisters,“ she said. “I’ve always wanted a family that I was close to — like, you know, in-laws.”

According to People, during a speech at her August 2022 wedding to Ruelas, Teresa even gave thanks to her new family members.

After Luis thanked “all my friends that came out here from all different states in the country, all my business partners, my family, Teresa, your friends, your family, new friends, old friends,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey veteran chimed in to add, “Chosen family!”

