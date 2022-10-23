Joe Gorga Gets Slapped by Melissa After Making a Comment About Lala Kent

Joe Gorga got playfully slapped by his wife Melissa Gorga after a comment that he made at BravoCon 2022.

On Friday, October 14, 2022, Joe and Melissa were joined by other cast members on a panel that was moderated by Page Six’s Evan Real. During his time on stage, Joe played a quick game of “F***, Marry, Kill” after being asked to do so by a fan. His answer to the question earned a hilarious response from his wife — and the crowd loved it.

Being a good sport, Joe said that he would “kill f****** Sonja” Morgan of “The Real Housewives of New York” franchise. “She talks too much! She won’t shut up! Imagine having sex with her,” he said, jokingly, according to Page Six. It is what he said next, however, that had Melissa’s mouth nearly hit the floor.

Here’s what you need to know:

Joe Said That He’d ‘F***’ Lala Kent From ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Joe had a lot of fun on stage during the event and played the game to its full intent. For the second part of the three part game, Joe told the audience that he would f*** Lala. Melissa reached over and smacked her husband in the head. While she seemed surprised by Joe’s response, she ended up saying that if it ever actually happened, she’d want to join in.

Finishing things off, Joe said he would marry Erika Jayne from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” When Real asked if he was sure that was his pick to marry due to Erika’s “baggage,” Joe responded, “She’s chill! She’s like, ‘f*** me,’ go to bed.”

Melissa then explained to the live audience that her husband had been “drinking vodka.”

Joe is a very sexual person, as evidenced by his behavior on RHONJ. He isn’t shy when it comes to talking about his sex life or sharing that he’s a very sexual creature by nature. During the RHONJ reunion in 2019, Melissa said that she and Joe have sex “three or four” times per week.

Kent Previously Admitted Having a Major Girl Crush on Melissa

Kent is also fairly open about her sexuality and is very open about having sex and other things that she’s into behind closed doors. Not only does she talk about these things on her podcast, but it’s also been a topic of conversation when she goes on other podcasts.

For example, during her sit-down on the October 16, 2022, episode of “The Skinny Confidential: Him and Her” podcast, Kent shared some fairly explicit details of her sex life post Randall Emmett split.

Interestingly, however, in 2017, Kent admitted to having a crush on Joe’s wife, Melissa.

“Dude I would turn into a full lesbian for Melissa Gorga,” she tweeted, according to Bravo’s “The Daily Dish.” The tweet has since been deleted.

The flirtation and appreciation for one another’s looks is all in good fun; Kent has gone on Melissa’s “On Display” podcast and the women seemed to really hit it off.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals ‘the End’ of a ‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Time on Bravo