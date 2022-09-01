Joe & Melissa Gorga Mourn Sudden Loss

Joe and Melissa Gorga are mourning the loss of one of their friends who died suddenly.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars both shared posts on their respective social media accounts after learning that their friend, Miami socialite J.R. Ridinger, had died.

The news was confirmed by Ridinger’s wife in a lengthy, heartbreaking Facebook post.

“While I am unable to speak and I am in shock – you should know I am broken – my heart has been ripped out. To clear the rumors that he fell as some news reports – My husband and I while on our first vacation in 3 years with marc ashley and Maria – had a sudden pulmonary embolism that stole him from us – In just a second – he was gone. A moment,” Loren captioned a photo of her and her husband.

“I beg of you to pray and meditate on him. To keep us all in your prayers. I am destroyed. I am broken into pieces. And I will never be the same again. I love you baby. I love you with all of me. Everything I am – is because of us. We were a force – together we can accomplish anything. I will spend every last second of my life – keeping your dream alive – with your entire Market America family. I love you is just not enough. You and me forever,” she added.

Joe Shared a Photo With J.R. on His Instagram Feed

On August 31, 2022, Joe took to Instagram to share a post in honor of J.R.

“Rest in peace my brother,” he captioned the photo, adding the prayer hands emoji. “love you,” he added, tagging both J.R. and his wife.

“He was the best,” Melissa commented on the post. She also shared a post to her Instagram Stories in honor of J.R. but it has since expired.

Several people dropped by the comments section of Gorga’s post to leave their condolences.

“So sorry for your loss,” one person wrote.

“I lost my best friend in January. We both fans of RHONJ. The pain is unreal. Surround yourself with the people you love the most and that support you the most,” someone else added.

“Oh wowwwwww this is terrible news,” a third comment read.

Joe & Melissa Were Amongst Celebs Who Sent Love to Loren

J.R.’s wife shared a couple of posts on Instagram following her husband’s tragic death. Several celebrities left kind messages filled with support and love during this unimaginable time.

“So sorry, My buddy was one of a kind. He will be missed,” Joe commented.

“He was the best. I’m so sorry Loren. Sending all my love to your family and your beautiful grandbabies,” Melissa’s comment read.

Other celebs who left heartfelt comments on the post include Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, Holly Robinson Peete, Scottie Pippen, and Naomi Campbell.

“I am shattered in every way possible. There is no love like our love. Please pray for me and my family. I love you @jrridinger for the rest of my life and beyond. It will only be you. 33 years of love together on this earth,” Loren captioned another post.

