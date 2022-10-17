Andy Cohen Reveals ‘the End’ of a ‘Real Housewife’s’ Time on Bravo

There was a lot of information that came out during BravoCon 2022. From a sneak peek of Teresa Giudice’s wedding to the big RHONY cast reveal, the three-day event did not disappoint.

Aside from Bravo stars spilling the tea during various panels throughout the weekend, there were countless interviews with various news outlets in which the stars spoke out about upcoming seasons, rumors, and everything in between.

And while BravoCon 2022 invited nearly every star fans could imagine, there were a few people who were noticeably absent. For example, Jen Shah from “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” wasn’t with the rest of the cast during any of the festivities. Interestingly, Andy Cohen addressed her absence during a panel.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shah Is Unlikely to Return to Season 4 of RHOSLC

During the “Ask Andy” panel on Sunday, October 16, 2022, a fan asked Cohen why Shah wasn’t in attendance during the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” panel.

“Once we wrapped [and] she pled guilty, I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there,” Cohen said. “But I hope to sit down with her and talk to her at some point on camera because I have a lot of questions for her,” he added.

According to court documents obtained by Heavy, Shah pleaded guilty to fraud charges in July 2022. Shah’s sentencing was originally scheduled for November 2022, but that date has been pushed back a month, according to Newsweek.

The exact terms of Shah’s plea deal in terms of how much time she could spend behind bars are unknown. While the charges brought against her could have seen her in prison for 30 years, her plea deal likely lessened that sentence by a considerable degree.

Shah Was Spotted in New York City While BravoCon Was Taking Place

Although she wasn’t invited to participate in BravoCon, according to Cohen, Shah was spotted in the Big Apple and has popped up in various videos on social media, partying, dancing, and appearing to be living her best life.

According to another “Real Housewife,” Shah tried to “crash” Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” taping, but couldn’t get in due to security. Shah denied these claims — made by RHOC star Tamra Judge — on social media.

“Anyone believing I crashed anyones party needs a reality check, I am the party, Also I’m getting paid for Bravocon, stop worrying about where I’m at. If I wasn’t at your event, party or panel then it wasn’t worth my time. Thank you for keeping my name in your mouth and trending,” she wrote.

Interestingly, Judge also said that Shah showed up at her hotel room with big news to share.

“It was a bit crazy. Said she’s not going to jail and it’s all good,” Judge told Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” “She ain’t going no where, she said,” Judge later reiterated.

Heavy has reached out to Shah’s rep for comment.

READ NEXT: First Video Footage From Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Aired at BravoCon