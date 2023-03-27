RHOBH Star Says She Was in ‘Complete Shock’ Over Unexpected Family News

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is sharing some details of a surprise Christmas gift she received from her daughter. Kathy Hilton, who has appeared as a “friend of” on the past two seasons of the Bravo franchise, spoke with Extra about the first time she met her grandson.

Hilton’s daughter, Paris Hilton, welcomed son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum via surrogate and didn’t tell anyone that she was expecting — or that the baby had been born. When her mom went over to her house one day, she got the surprise of a lifetime.

“I was in shock, I was in complete shock,” Kathy Hilton told Extra. “We didn’t have our Christmas together because she was working out of the country. She said, ‘I have a surprise for you,’ and it was my Christmas present. Then she waited a few minutes and goes, ‘I have one more surprise for you,'” she recalled.

Moments later, Paris Hilton introduced her mom to her newest grandson.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kathy Hilton Thought Her Daughter Got Her a New Puppy

Play

Kathy Hilton Was in SHOCK When Paris Surprised Her with Grandson (Exclusive) Kathy Hilton spoke to “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers on the red carpet at the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening fundraiser. She gushed over new grandson Phoenix and spoke about how daughter Paris kept the news secret from everyone! She recalled being “in shock” when Paris introduced her to the little one, who she and… 2023-03-17T17:21:22Z

Kathy Hilton had no idea what to expect when her daughter said that she had a surprise for her. “I thought maybe it’s a puppy, because my husband and I lost my dog,” Kathy Hilton told Extra. However, Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum were had been keeping a much bigger secret.

“I was holding the baby on my shoulder with a blanket over him, and then I just sat down. She’s like, ‘What is that?’ And I was like, ‘A baby … meet your grandson,'” Paris Hilton explained during an interview with Rolling Stone.

“She’s like, ‘Is this yours?’ And she starts crying. She’s like, ‘Let me hold him. He’s the most beautiful baby I’ve ever seen in my life. Oh, he’s so beautiful.’ She was just in tears,” Paris Hilton added.

Kathy Hilton found out about her grandson just days before Paris Hilton shared the news with the world — on January 24, 2023. “You are already loved beyond words,” she captioned an Instagram post of her son’s hand grasping her thumb.

Kathy Hilton Is in Love With the New Baby

After getting over the initial shock, Kathy Hilton hopped into grandma mode with ease.

“[My mom’s] obsessed with showing up all the time, unannounced. I’m like, ‘Mom, when did you get here?’ ‘Oh, I’ve been here for hours,'” Paris Hilton told Jimmy Fallon during a visit to “The Tonight Show” on March 13, 2023.

In her interview with Extra, Kathy Hilton gushed about the newborn and said that he’s already getting bigger.

“I just left him three hours ago. He is such a little angel,” she said when asked about the newest Hilton family member. “Getting heavy and heavier every few days,” she added.

On February 28, 2023, Kathy Hilton shared the first photo of her with baby Phoenix.

“From Paris to Phoenix, home is where the heart is and my [heart] is right here with these two,” she captioned the sweet snap.

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has begun filming, but Kathy Hilton has yet to join the cast.

READ NEXT: RHONJ Star’s Teen Daughter Is Ready for Her Next Chapter