Kathy Hilton Addresses Whether She’d Return to RHOBH

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kathy Hilton shared whether she would be interested in rejoining the show’s cast for future seasons. As fans are aware, after filming a few guest appearances alongside her sister, Kyle Richards, Hilton had a more prominent role in RHOBH seasons 11 and 12. However, the “Paris in Love” star will not appear in RHOBH season 13, which premiered in October 2023.

While speaking to Extra TV correspondent RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp at her November 29 DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas event, Hilton suggested that she is willing to come back to the Bravo franchise. She also referenced that former RHOBH star Lisa Rinna accused her of acting erratic and insulting several cast members, including Richards, in season 12.

“I had a good two years until that unfortunate last season. I was I just a friend so it was only a couple days a week. Literally a few hours, so I just did what I wanted to do. I did more than I would have had to do. They’re like, ‘You don’t have to do this.’ … You know what? You never say never,” said the reality television personality.

The 64-year-old suggested, however, that she may be too busy to film for RHOBH, as she is starring on the Peacock series, “Paris in Love.”

“But I’m having a good time with ‘Paris in Love.’ And I want to get my Christmas line going,” said Hilton.

Kathy Hilton Said She Loves the RHOBH Cast

Hilton made similar comments during a November 29 interview with Access Hollywood. She stated that she would “never say never” about returning to the series. The mother of four also shared that she had an enjoyable experience during the production of the show, stating, “That two years was really fun.” In addition, she asserted that she was her authentic self while starring in the Bravo franchise.

“I love all the girls. I had a very good time,” said Hilton. “And no one told me what to say or what not to say. A lot of people assume that happens. And I don’t think there was that much drama when I was on for that two years. So I had a great time. We got to go out. I didn’t have to wear makeup if I didn’t want to. I could wear my slippers. And I got to be myself. Where I feel like on other shows, you always have to be so — for me, it was like you know, what you guys do your thing. I’m a glorified extra so.”

Kyle Richards Spoke About Her Relationship With Her Sister in November 2023

While recording a November 2023 episode of the “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast, Richards referenced that her relationship with Hilton was fractured following the RHOBH season 12 reunion. She stated that while she and her eldest sister were able to make up, she is worried that they may have some problems again. Richards explained she thought she would be permanently estranged from the 64-year-old and said remarks that Hilton may not appreciate while filming season 13.

“Now I’m stressed that, you know, ‘What did I say in the moments where I thought we were done?’ Because I don’t want that to kick everything up. And ruin my relationship again. So that scares me,” said Richards.