2 RHOBH Stars Are No Shows at BravoCon Panel

Fans of “The Real Housewives” franchise have been waiting for BravoCon for more than two years. Due to the COVID pandemic, the last festival for Bravo fans was held in 2019. But in October 2022, BravoCon was back, and fans were hyped to see all of their favorite Bravolebrities in person.

According to People, fandom for the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was at a fever pitch at BravoCon 2022. Before the cast members appeared onstage for the “Thrills in Beverly Hills” panel, fans rushed the stage and knocked over other attendees. The incident caused Bravo to delay the panel.

“RHOBH” stars Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff all took their places on stage after the chaos calmed down, but two other cast members were noticeably missing.

Diana Jenkins’ Rep Explained Why She Did Not Attend BravoCon

Diana Jenkins was a new cast member for season 12 of “RHOBH.” She found herself butting heads with several co-stars, most notably Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke. Jenkins’ falling out with Beauvais remains so bad that when asked about it by Access Hollywood at BravoCon, Beauvais said, “I don’t talk about her, I don’t talk to her.”

But fans had hoped to see Jenkins at BravoCon, especially since her appearance at the “RHOBH” reunion was done virtually. At the time the reunion was filmed, Jenkins explained that she was sick, so she videoed in from her home.

In a statement to Heavy on October 14, 2022, a rep for Jenkins explained her absence from BravoCon. “Due to Diana’s fertility journey, her doctors advised her not to travel at this time, although she wishes she was able to attend,” the rep said.

Kathy Hilton Explained Why She Was Not on the RHOBH Panel

Kathy Hilton joined the “RHOBH” cast as a “friend” in season 11. Her first season was lighthearted, filled with cute catchphrases and pranks. But during season 12, she had an off-camera meltdown during a cast trip to Aspen, which was said to be spawned over an argument with a club DJ and the fact that no one would do a conga line with her. The fallout with her co-stars, especially her sister, Kyle Richards, and the only witness to the meltdown, Lisa Rinna, played out on the season finale.

Hilton did fly to New York for BravoCon. On October 13, she was filmed at a DIRECTV BravoCon event leading a conga line that included “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Ashley Darby, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” OG Teresa Giudice, and “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Whitney Rose, per The Daily Mail.

But when the “RHOBH” panel took the stage the next day at BravoCon, Hilton was nowhere in sight.

Fans reacted on Twitter. ”Where is Kathy Hilton? She was originally scheduled to be in this panel right?“ one fan tweeted. Others wondered if Hilton skipped the panel because she didn’t want to face Rinna after calling her “the biggest bully in Hollywood” during the ‘RHOBH” reunion.

But in an interview with E! News, Hilton explained that her decision to skip the panel had nothing to do with strained relationships with her co-stars.

“Absolutely not,” she said. “I actually am doing several other things. …. And I have to see my new grandbaby, my little boy,” she said, in reference to her daughter Nicky Hilton Rothschild’s baby boy, who was born in July 2022.

“So, that’s why,” Hilton explained of her absence, adding that she is also only a “friend” on “RHOBH,” not a main cast member.

