Kathy Hilton Gives Update on Relationship With Her Sister Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards and her sister Kathy Hilton had a falling out while filming the 12th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but are things any better nearly one year later?

Hilton had a reported meltdown during a cast trip to Aspen, Colorado, that took place in January 2022 and was filmed for the Bravo reality show. On the season 12 RHOBH episode “We Need to Talk About Kathy,” co-star Lisa Rinna claimed that Hilton threatened to “destroy” Richards and her family and “take down” Bravo during a tirade that took place off-camera. While Hilton did apologize to her sister for talking about her behind her back, the damage was done.

The RHOBH reunion did nothing to repair Hilton and Richards’ relationship, and Richards left the studio in tears. She told Page Six that the “painful” reunion was “emotionally draining” for her.

Kathy Hilton Gave an Update on Her Relationship With Her Sister

On December 6, 2022, several RHOBH stars appeared at the 48th People’s Choice Awards that took place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. In an interview with Access Hollywood, Hilton was asked if she has been in touch with her sister since taping the explosive reunion.

“I have not talked to her in a while,” Hilton revealed. “We’ve texted but I have not talked to her for a while.”

Hilton has not announced if she will return to RHOBH, but she noted she does not think filming for the 13th season has started yet. She also said it’s up to “Universal NBC, Andy Cohen, and Bravo” to decide who will return for the next season.

The socialite added that as she heads into a new year following a rocky 2022, her resolution is to “really enjoy stop smell the flowers and enjoy every minute.”

Kyle Richards Recently Said She Has Hope That She Will Reconcile With Her Sister

Richards also addressed the feud while at the Peoples Choice Awards. While they were seated at the same table at the awards show, the sisters did not sit next to each other. While speaking with Extra, Richards admitted that things still aren’t good great her and her sister.

“We could be better, but we are sisters and at the end of the day we always come together,“ she said, “But we could be better and that’s what I want, that’s what I need in my life — to feel good.”

Richards previously said she has “hopes” that she can reconcile with Hilton. “I mean, things are not great right now, but you know I have high hopes that we’re family and you know we’ll always come back together,” she told E! Insider in October.

But during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in November 2022, Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky confirmed that his wife was still estranged from her eldest sister.

“Right now, well I mean the truth is that they have really not spoken since all of this has gone down,” Umansky said during the November 30, 2022 episode of the Bravo talk show. The Agency Founder added that he is “just being super supportive of Kyle, and eventually…hopefully, the families get back together.”

While at the People’s Choice Awards, RHOBH co-star Sutton Stracke was also asked about the celebrity siblings’ relationship.

“I think they’re sisters and I think sisters can fight I think sisters can make up,” Stracke told Access. of Richards and Hilton “I want to see them happy… I’m friends with both of them and I want to see love. They love each other so I think they’ll work it out.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals What It Takes to be a Real Housewives Star