Kathy Hilton Gives Update on Relationship With Sister Kyle Richards Following RHOBH Reunion

Kathy Hilton had a rough second season on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The socialite joined the cast of the Bravo reality show in season 11 and became a fan favorite, but season 12 was dominated by a rocky cast trip to Aspen, Colorado, during which Lisa Rinna accused her of talking trash about her castmates and threatening to “destroy” her sister, Kyle Richards, during a meltdown after leaving a club in Aspen. Rina also claimed that Hilton’s behavior scared her so much that she locked herself in a bedroom.

During the RHOBH season 12 reunion, Hilton admitted that she did talk behind her sister’s back, but claimed she never vowed to ruin her or her family. She also noted that she had thought she was having a private conversation with Rinna and never expected her remarks to get back to her sister.

Following another reunion with her sister at BravoCon in New York City, Hilton was asked for an update on their relationship.

Kathy Hilton Said She Would Have Liked More Support From Her Sister

Days after returning home from BravoCon in New York City, Hilton was spotted outside of a Beverly Hills restaurant with her longtime friend, Faye Resnick. When asked about the status of her relationship with Richards, Hilton told TMZ, “We will see.”

Hilton then explained that she wished her younger sister would have been able to help defend her once it became apparent that their RHOBH co-stars Rinna and Erika Jayne were targeting their relationship.

“I just guess I would have liked some support, a little more support earlier,” Hilton said of Richards. “Because everyone knows…I mean I know, I have people from the show telling me, that this was a setup the whole time by those two girls.”

Hilton went on to accuse Rinna of cooking up a storyline at the sisters’ expense. She also questioned why the Rinna Beauty founder didn’t contact her family if she was concerned about her behavior, and why she locked herself in a bedroom and texted Erika Jayne when they got home from the club.

“If people are really worried about me, why wouldn’t they call Kyle, my husband, production, when Lisa said I had a [psychotic] break,” Hilton said. “But [Rinna] decides to call the media, the press, her little go-to people, and Erika.”

Kathy Hilton Said Kyle Richards is ‘Finally Seeing True’

While she is blaming her issues with her sister on the RHOBH “bullies,” Hilton had a more positive update on their relationship while speaking with Us Weekly in October 2022.

“I think she’s finally seeing true and the forest through the trees,” Hilton said of Richards. “I think that, sure, [there’s a chance at reconciliation]. I mean, we love each other. We’re sisters. Nobody’s gonna come between us at the end of the day.”

She also told Entertainment Tonight where she stands with Richards after BravoCon. “We’ve been texting,” she said.

Hilton told Page Six that she wants to meet with her sister to tell her the things she actually did say during that private conversation with Rinna.

“We’re texting back and forth,” Hilton said. “Things seem better. The texts end with a little heart. We’re going to have to work on it and spend some time on the relationship. But she needs to sit down and hear from me what I really said.”

