The 5 Biggest Moments From the 1st Part of the RHOBH Reunion

The first part of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was explosive, and the stars haven’t even touched the surface of what went down this season. In an episode that aired on October 12, 2022, the cast’s meetup with host Andy Cohen took place in a studio that was decked out to look like the Beverly Hills Hotel.

“RHOBH” stars Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff were all in person for the reunion, while newcomer Diana Jenkins appeared virtually from home due to illness.

Here’s what went down during part one of the “RHOBH” reunion:

Kyle Richards Reveals She Was Contacted By the Man Who Robbed Her Home

In 2017, Kyle Richards’ Encino mansion was robbed while her family was at their vacation home in Aspen for the holidays. According to TMZ, burglars took more than $1 million in purses and jewelry, including irreplaceable items such as Richards’ engraved gold wedding band and jewelry that had belonged to her late mother, Kathleen Dugan. “They took everything — all of my bags, as well as bags and jewelry that my mom left me,” Richards told Vogue.

At the time, there was speculation that the robbery was an “inside job,” as there were contractors working in the home while the Umanskys were away. But during the reunion, Richards revealed she was recently contacted by one of the men that burglarized her home.

“He reached out to my sister-in-law and said ‘I was the person that burglarized your home, I was put in jail and all of your items are at my grandmother’s house,’” Richards revealed. “And then he was sending me pictures of the things. And then we sent him some of the money. And then he was like, ‘I feel like you guys are calling the police.’ And we’re like, ‘I don’t care about the police. I just want my stuff back.’”

After Richards’ co-stars expressed shock that she actually sent the man money, she clarified that it wasn’t a lot of money. “That’s called a shakedown,” quipped Erika Jayne.

Richards elaborated on the situation during a “Watch What Happens Live” appearance that followed the reunion. She told host Andy Cohen that the man who contacted her “disappeared” and she never received her stuff back.

Erika Jayne Apologized For Remarks She Made to Crystal Kung Minkoff About Laxatives

Erika on her comments to Crystal about her eating disorder, & Crystal confronts Dorit. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/UgmirIVl3O — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) October 13, 2022

On “RHOBH” season 12. Erika Jayne caused controversy over comments she made to Crystal Kung Minkoff at a party. Crystal has been vocal about her eating disorder, so viewers were stunned when Erika told her she would “take laxatives and get rid of it.” Erika also noted that Crystal could not have a chicken tender appetizer that was offered to her.

During the reunion, Erika was questioned about her comment to Crystal, and she explained that she did not mean it as advice for her co-star. “I said, ‘This is what I would do,’” Erika explained. ‘I was empathetic. I thought I was empathizing.”

“I grew up in a dance studio,” she added. “It was almost as coming from a ‘Hey, if that was me, I would do it like this.”

Erika also expressed regret over the situation and admitted that it was “wrong” for her to comment about the chicken nuggets that Crystal was offered at the party.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Was Called Out For Lying

In a lengthy segment, Crystal Kung Minkoff was grilled by Cohen about her insinuation that Sutton Stracke made a “dark” comment to her while discussing race. After Cohen called out Crystal for implying that Sutton made a racist comment but then refused to reveal what she said, the “RHOBH” newcomer began to backpedal.

“It wasn’t something specific,” Crystal admitted, “It was the overall conversation that made me feel a certain way.”

Cohen reminded Crystal that when he asked her about what Sutton said when she was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live,” she told him she said something ”worse” than what was shown in a “RHOBH” scene in which Sutton talked about her multicultural friend group. Crystal admitted that Sutton didn’t say one “specific” bad thing and that it was just the “tone” of the conversation, and Cohen appeared frustrated by the change in her story. Kyle Richards said Crystal was “someone making up a story instead of speaking the truth.”

“Why do you assume it’s a story, what if it’s my truth? Crystal asked, before admitting that bringing up the story about Sutton is one of her “biggest regrets” of her life.

Garcelle Beauvais Revealed Diana Jenkins Sent Her a Threatening Text Message

In an explosive segment, Garcelle Beauvais got into it with Diana Jenkins months after Garcelle’s teen son, Jax Nilon, was brutally bullied on social media by “bots.” One of the messages the teen received warned his family to “leave Diana alone.”

During the reunion, Garcelle admitted that she suspected that Diana, or someone hired by her, could have been behind the social media spamming, a suggestion that Diana vehemently denied.

After Garcelle revealed that her son reposted one of the most horrific messages he received with the comment, “This is too far,” Diana admitted that she asked to have it edited to remove her name from it. The “RHOBH” newcomer explained that she was fearful that her family would be targeted for retaliation.

During the reunion, Garcelle revealed that Diana texted her after she saw Jax’s post and “pretty much” told her, “‘If anything happens to my family, I’m coming for you.’” According to Page Six, the text message Garcelle received from Diana included the threat, “Believe me when I say if anything happens to my children you will be held legally responsible and no Bravo contract will stop me.”

Garcelle also explained why her son didn’t edit the message that he posted. “He’s a 14-year-old kid, he gets this horrendous message,” Garcelle said during the reunion. “He’s not thinking, ‘Let me take out Diana’s name, so she’s not implicated.’ He put it out there because he was fearful, he had enough.”

She also questioned why it was her responsibility to “save” any of her co-stars. “This is outrageous!” she screamed.

Andy Cohen Condemned Online Attacks Against the RHOBH Cast

Months after the drama with Garcelle’s son played out on social media, Cohen used the reunion platform as an opportunity to denounce all attacks against the cast members and their families.

During the reunion, the Bravo host addressed the camera to say, “I know I am not alone on how appalled I am at what’s been happening on social media. You can love our cast and you can love to hate our cast if you want, but only in the spirit of entertainment.”

“It’s a TV show, everybody,” Cohen continued. “There’s no room for this kind of hate. And Bravo unequivocally condemns it.”

Several of the “RHOBH” cast members thanked Cohen for publicly addressing the situation during the reunion.

READ NEXT: Exclusive: Garcelle Beauvais Reveals if She’ll Come Back to RHOBH