Kathy Hilton Has ‘a Couple People in Mind’ for Kyle Richards to Possibly Date

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Kathy Hilton shared she has thought about setting up her youngest sister and former castmate, Kyle Richards.

While speaking to Extra TV on November 30, Hilton referenced that Richards is currently separated from her husband, Mauricio Umansky, whom she wed in 1996. The “Paris in Love” star stated she would like Umansky and her sister to rekindle their romance.

“In a perfect world, if they could work it out, that would be beautiful. If not, she’s been married her whole life,” said Hilton.

The mother of four also stated she would like her sister to take some time before dating again. She noted, however, that she would like to recommend a few potential romantic partners for Richards.

“I think she should take her time. If they decide to go through with the separation or whatever — and I want her to date. And to take her time. She’s beautiful, she’s young. And she’s successful, she’s smart, she’s strong. And I mean I have a couple people in mind,” said Hilton.

She clarified that she will not disclose the identity of the individuals who she thinks could be suitable for Richards.

Kyle Richards Shared Her Thoughts About Her Sister’s Comments Regarding Her Relationship With Mauricio Umansky

While speaking to Today in November 2023, Hilton suggested she did not believe Umansky and Richards would be able to make amends. She made some clarifying comments, however, during an Extra TV interview on November 29. Hilton explained she made the statement because she wanted to dispel rumors that Richards had fabricated her relationship issues to increase viewership for RHOBH.

“A lot of people were asking me before that, ‘Is this a storyline?’ There is no way that anyone of these girls on the show would use something like that. I think she has thought long and hard. I would love it if they could put it back together. That would be great. Never say never,” said Hilton.

In a separate November 29 Extra TV interview, Richards addressed Hilton’s TODAY show comments. She stated that she did not believe Hilton was being malicious. She said, however, that her sister is not privy to all of the information regarding her marriage.

“I have my few people that I share everything with … But I tend to keep to myself when I’m going through a difficult time. So when she said that, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. That’s just going to start a whole thing too,'” said Richards.

The “Halloween Ends” star then stated she texted Umansky about the situation.

“He’s like, ‘I just saw it. I’m not looking at these things anymore,'” continued Richards.

Kyle Richards Discussed the Rumors Regarding Her Relationship With Mauricio Umansky

During a November 2023 appearance on “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast, Richards stated she was frustrated with the rumors regarding her relationship with Umansky. She asserted that her separation was genuine.

“What human being would create a story like this … for ratings. Put their family through this?” said Richards. “That is one of the dumbest things I’ve maybe ever heard in these 13 years [on RHOBH]. I’m going to pretend that I’m separated and torture my children so that people tune in?”

New episodes of RHOBH air on Wednesdays on Bravo.