Real Housewives Star Gets Harsh Feedback Over ‘Fan’ Photo With Kathy Hilton

The “Real Housewives of New York City” star Ramona Singer posted a photo on November 11 showing herself smiling to the camera along with Kathy Hilton.

The RHONY star captioned the photo, “It’s true what they say…blondes really do have more fun!” and tagged RHOBH “friend of” cast member Hilton.

Several fans took to the comments to troll Singer over her friendship with the RHOBH fan favorite while others shared that it was a duo they never expected but would love to see on a show together.

Many Fans Joked About the Photo of the 2 Women & Said It Looked Like Kathy Hilton Was Taking a Picture With a Fan

Many fans commented on the photo joking that Hilton was posing with a “fan.” Someone wrote, “Kathy has no idea who this woman is.” Another person laughed, “Kathy probably doesn’t even know who this fan is.”

Someone else wrote, “Kathy definitely doesn’t know who this specific fan is or why she was so insistent on getting a photo, but she knows she asked for her colorist’s info, for next time she needs a touch-up in NYC.” One commenter wrote that Hilton was likely thinking that she was “meeting a fan” while another said, “so nice of kathy to take a photo with a fan.”

Ramona Singer Recently Announced That She Was Moving on From RHONY After Appearing on the Show for 13 Seasons

Singer’s post came at the same time that she confirmed to Page Six that she was moving on from RHONY. The longtime cast member told the publication that she was not returning for “The Real Housewives of New York City” after an impressive 13 seasons on the show.

“I do not want to do the show any longer,” the Bravo star told the publication. “It’s not for me at this time.” As RHONY fans know, Bravo announced several months ago that the entire series would be going through a reboot, with a whole new cast starting from scratch. At the same time, the network would also create a RHONY “Legacy” show that would see past fan favorites return to the screen.

Page Six reported that Singer wasn’t offered a place in the “Legacy” cast as sources told the publication the network was looking at casting Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Kelly Bensimon, Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley, alongside a couple of other alums.

While the outlet wrote that Singer was originally considered, some of her comments about the show were not well received and they decided to go another way. “I also feel like the ‘Legacy’ [show], how could it be really good?” she said on “Reality with the King” podcast. “The people they are gonna bring back are the people they didn’t want to renew anyways.” She then asked if it would be called the “Loser” show or the “Loser” legacy.

Singer has been on RHONY since its premiere back in 2008.

