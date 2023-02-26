RHOBH Fans React to Cast Member’s Secret Grandchild

Fans are reacting to the secrecy surrounding the birth of Paris Hilton’s baby boy.

Kathy Hilton’s eldest daughter secretly welcomed her son, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, via surrogate in January 2023 — but fans think it’s strange that she went to extremes to keep the news from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star.

Paris, 42, told Harper’s Bazaar that no one but her, her husband Carter Reum, their surrogate, and their doctor knew about the pregnancy, and even when they brought baby Phoenix home they waited days to tell anyone – including Paris’ famous mom.

On social media, some fans weren’t all that surprised that Paris opted not to tell her mom, in particular, about her baby. In a Reddit thread, one commenter noted, “Grandma Kathy wasn’t trusted enough to tell about the baby.”

“The fact she didn’t tell her speaks volumes to me. it’s actually sad you can’t trust your mother but kathy has proven more than once. she doesn’t have paris best interest nor respect her feelings,” another Redditor wrote.

“It’s one thing to be left alone. It’s another thing for your mother not to know you have a baby till after the birth. That’s a trust thing,” another agreed.

Another speculated that Paris doesn’t trust her mom due to the fact that she was sent away to a controversial boarding school as a teen. The socialite previously claimed she was abused while at the Provo Canyon School in Utah, per Vanity Fair.

Other commenters pointed out that the Hilton matriarch “doesn’t understand” how social media works and may have inadvertently spilled the news had she been told about the baby ahead of time.

“I mean. She’s been in the spotlight her whole life and frankly, Kathy wouldn’t be able to shut up about it. Don’t blame her,” one commenter wrote of Paris.

Paris Hilton Revealed Why She Kept Her Baby a Secret Until One Week After His Birth

While speaking on her podcast, “This Is Paris,” in February 2023, Paris explained why she and her husband kept the whole pregnancy private from everyone – including her mother—until the baby was more than one week old.

Paris explained that she cherished having a secret journey with her husband after living her whole life in the public eye. The new mom also revealed she didn’t tell a soul about the baby until well after her son was home and settled because she didn’t want the media to pick up the story.

“We were so excited and wanted to tell our families, but we were just nervous because if you tell a person, then they tell someone, and all the sudden, it’s in TMZ or Page Six,” she explained.

“When I introduced my mom to our baby boy, it was amazing to see the look on her face,” Paris added. “She was so surprised — just the look on her face, it was priceless.”

Baby Phoenix is Kathy Hilton’s sixth grandchild, and the third baby boy in a row for the famous family. In 2022, the RHOBH star became a grandmom to two other boy grandchildren – one born to her daughter Nicky and her husband James Rothschild, and one to her son, Barron, and wife Tessa Hilton — just months before baby Phoenix arrived.

Paris previously teased that she hoped to have kids at the same time as her siblings, which makes her “secret” even more surprising, considering her surrogate was pregnant at the same time as several of her family members, including her cousin Brooke Wiederhorn.

“They’ll get to grow up together just like Nicky and Brooke and all of us grew up together,” she told The Daily Dish of the family’s babies in 2016. “It’s gonna be nice to have the cousins having that relationship, that close relationship, like my sister and I have with our cousins.”

Kathy Hilton Previously Spoke out of Turn Regarding Her Daughter’s Pregnancy Journey

Paris may have made the right decision about keeping her baby’s arrival private because even when Kathy knew not a thing, she was talking. In November 2022, Hilton told E! News that her eldest daughter was “trying and trying” to get pregnant and that she was heartbroken that she wasn’t having any luck.

Paris later told Entertainment Tonight that she had no idea where her mom got her story from, then chalked it up to her being nervous in the interview and just rambling. “I don’t know where she came up with that,” Paris said. “I was like, ‘Mom, I’ve never even talked about that with you.’”

Once Kathy Hilton found out her daughter actually did welcome a baby, she was overjoyed with the news. In a February 2023 Instagram post, the Hilton matriarch shared a photo of her newest grandson being cradled by his mama.

“My husband Rick and I are so overwhelmed & filled with joy to share our newest grandson, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum,” Hilton wrote. “We are so thrilled for Paris & Carter & look forward to all the happy memories we will make as a family.”

