Kelly Dodd Asks for Prayers for Her Daughter After Hospitalization

Kelly Dodd took to Instagram to ask her followers to pray for her daughter after Jolie, 15, was hospitalized. The former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star posted a photo of her teenage daughter on a hospital gurney with an IV in her arm on Saturday, May 7, writing “Pray for Jolie!”

Luckily, Dodd’s daughter was later discharged after getting diagnosed with a particularly painful but treatable urinary tract infection (UTI) that had been affecting her kidneys. Jolie is now at home recovering according to a later Instagram Story.

Dodd first sparked concern when she shared a video of her daughter lying on the hospital gurney with an IV in her arm without explanation, following it up with a photo of the two and the caption asking for prayers.

A couple of hours later, she explained, “Jolie might have appendicitis, we don’t know, but we’ve been here in this ER for four hours now and there’s people screaming. I don’t know how anybody… Thank god for doctors and nurses.” She concluded that she couldn’t wait to leave the ER. Here are the first videos shared to her Story:

Dodd Later Shared a Health Update & Showed Her & Her Daughter in the Car Leaving the Hospital

A short time later, Dodd shared another video of her and Jolie sitting in her car and explained that her daughter “got discharged.” She said, “Thank god. Okay, well thank god she’s okay. She had a bad UTI, went into her kidneys.” She also said they were thankful it wasn’t her appendix which is what doctors initially thought. Here was the subsequent update posted by Dodd to her Instagram Stories:

Dodd also showed her daughter lying in bed recovering at home, asking her how she was doing and telling her, “You didn’t eat anything all day.” Dodd is a mother of one, Jolie, who she shares with her ex-husband Michael J. Dodd. The two divorced back in 2017 and the former RHOC star is now married to Rick Leventhal, who accompanied the two women on their trip to the hospital.

Dodd’s Daughter Previously Gave a Shout Out to Her Mother & Called Her ‘Loving’ & ‘Compassionate’

According to the Daily Mail, Jolie posted a touching letter to her mother last February, describing the former Bravo star as “the funniest, smart, compassionate, loving” person. She added:

I’m so blessed to call you mom. Even though we have our ups and downs your big heart always shines through regardless. Thank you for working your ass off to make my life amazing and showing me the whole world. I can’t thank you enough for all you do for me. But I love you and hope you have an amazing day mommy!

Dodd joined the popular Bravo show in 2016 but was dropped by the network after the 15th season and has been critical of the decision since, most recently calling out the 16th season’s ratings.

