Former RHONJ Personality Says Bo Dietl Is ‘a Great Guy’

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Kim DePaola, better known as Kim D., shared her appreciation for private detective Bo Dietl on the July 1 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast hosted by David Yontef. As fans are aware, RHONJ star Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, claimed that Dietl “brought [him] information” about the RHONJ cast during the show’s season 13 finale. However, while filming the season 13 reunion, Ruelas stated that he made up the claim. Dietl also denied he was hired by Ruelas to look into the RHONJ cast’s background.

While recording the podcast episode, DePaola referenced that Yontef interviewed Dietl in June 2023.

“Love Bo. Hi Bo, we love you!” said DePaola.

She stated she believes “Bo is a great guy” and is “a force to be reckoned with.”

In the June 17 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, DePaola criticized Ruelas for initially claiming Dietl helped him find information about his RHONJ castmates.

“You are a grown a** man. Why can’t you hold s*** in? Why can’t you hold Bo Dietl’s name in? Why did you have to say it that night? Why did you have to say it the next day?” said the former RHONJ star.

Bo Dietl Discussed His Relationship With Luis Ruelas

Dietl spoke about his relationship with Ruelas and Giudice during a June 2023 interview on the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast. He stated that he “like[s]” the couple and has gone out to dinner with them many times. The former NYPD police detective asserted, however, that Ruelas “never hired us to do backgrounds on any of the cast members.” He also stated that he did not investigate the RHONJ cast for free. Dietl clarified that he “didn’t say [he] never did any other investigation” for Ruelas.

“He has the right and it’s a confidential investigation, so I’m not at liberty to talk about it,” said Dietl.

Dietl also stated that he spoke to Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife Melissa Gorga, after they alleged that he was hired by Ruelas to investigate RHONJ stars. He said that he told Joe Gorga that he “was never ever hired by Louie” to look into his background. The private investigator also stated he is upset with the father of three for calling him “a liar.”

“If you call me a liar, you know what I’m going to do, I’ll investigate on my own,” said Dietl.

He clarified that he believes Joe Gorga “is a fine guy.” He stated, however, that he disagrees with how he has handled his feud with his sister. According to Dietl, he told the RHONJ star “that this stuff has gone on too far” during their conversation. The former RHONJ police detective suggested that Joe Gorga was not receptive to his comment.

“I guess this is part of their whole appeal, the fighting and all that crap, but you know it doesn’t appeal to me,” said Dietl.

Teresa Giudice Spoke About Her Feud With Joe Gorga

While speaking to Extra in May 2023, alongside Ruelas, Giudice shared that she is not interested in making amends with the Gorgas. She stated that she needs time away from the couple for her well-being.

“I need time to heal, it’s been a lot, it’s been sad,” said Giudice.

During the Extra interview, Ruelas acknowledged that he said he was going to “bury” the Gorgas after they posted Instagram Stories seemingly in reference to his and Giudice’s August 2022 wedding, the day of the ceremony. As fans are aware, the Gorgas did not attend the wedding because of events that transpired during the season 13 finale. Ruelas stated he made the remark because he found the situation “frustrating.”

“We’re getting married that day and I looked at my phone and I saw what they’re doing and it’s a shame,” said Ruelas.