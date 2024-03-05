RHONJ Alum Spoke to Teresa Giudice About Rumors She Was Behind Her Departure

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice is opening up about her recent reconciliation with her former castmate, Kim DePaola, better known as Kim D.

On the February 28 episode of her podcast, “Namaste B$tches,” alongside her co-host Melissa Pfeister, Giudice discussed her reuniting with DePaola, who last appeared on RHONJ in 2017, after a long-time feud, per Reality Blurb. She stated it was “great” to spend time with her former castmate. According to Giudice, DePaola was previously unhappy with her because “somebody fed her lies.”

“I looked in her eyes. And she told me what they said and I said, ‘That’s not true.’ Obviously someone wanted to tell her that,” said the mother of four. “She believed it. And she said that someone told I’m the reason that she stopped staring on the ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey.'”

Giudice stated that was not the case. She then seemed to reference her ongoing feud with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, who also star on RHONJ.

“If I had the power to do that, I think everybody could guess who I would want off the show,” said Giudice.

Giudice stated that even if she “had that kind of power,” she believed DePaola was a good addition to RHONJ. The 51-year-old also said that DePaola apologized for believing the claim.

“That’s a learning lesson for everyone out there. If someone tells you something, don’t listen right away. Because maybe they are saying it to you to cause trouble. Go to the source,” said Giudice.

Kim DePaola Discussed Her Issues With Teresa Giudice in 2023

DePaola discussed her relationship with Giudice in a February 2023 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast. She stated that Giudice took issue with her after she repeated rumors about her marriage to her ex-husband, Joe Giudice. DePaola stated that she did so because Giudice said the 62-year-old didn’t “need” to be on RHONJ season 6.

“The producers told a very good friend of mine, [Giudice] basically said ‘She’s doesn’t need Kim D.’ Like she don’t need her. I had just lost my love of my life of 13 years. She knew that it was a nice little paycheck for me,” said DePaola.

According to DePaola, Giudice no longer wanted to film with her because she and the Gorgas “made this pact” to stop fighting while cameras were rolling.

“All she had to do was come to me and say, ‘Kim, I made a pact with my family.’ I don’t want to fight with them anymore. No more Melissa bashing. And I would have said, ‘Okay fine. Who are we fighting with next?'” said DePaola.

She clarified that she came back to RHONJ during season 8.

“The producers were very upset — the ground producers — and they told my very good friend, ‘It’s so messed up because Kim was there for her.’ But I got back on,” continued DePaola.

Teresa Giudice Teased the Upcoming 14th Season of RHONJ

Giudice teased the upcoming 14th season of RHONJ during a panel at BravoCon 2023, held the weekend of November 3, 2023.

She stated that she was looking forward to fans seeing the upcoming season of RHONJ. The mother of four said she believed she and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas will be redeemed in season 14.

“We’re going to be calling out the liars,” said Giudice.

New episodes of RHONJ will air later this year.