Fans Think Kroy Biermann Looks Unrecognizable in New Photo

Fans are shocked to see how different Kroy Biermann, the husband of former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak Biermann, looks.

On Sunday, April 10, 2022, Kim posted a photo of the pair together poking fun at Kroy’s gaming obsession.

“11yrs this 11/11/11 can you believe it? Our Sunday’s are always FUNDAY’S! So sick of Fortnite though lol!! but it’s a ride or die kinda thing,” she wrote on Instagram.

Fans Thought Kroy Biermann Didn’t Look Like Himself in the Photo ‘That’s Kroy? No Way’

“Who is that in the pic with Kim ?” a fan wrote. The same fan commented again said, “seriously at first I could not tell . He looks soooo different”

“Wow he looks like Ben Affleck,” a fan commented.

“That’s Kroy? No way,” someone wrote.

“I’m loving Kroys beard looks good on him,” a fan said.

“Didn’t even recognize Kroy with the beard!” another fan said.

“A beard looks good on him,” someone wrote.

“Haaay Kroy with a beard is [heart eyes emoji],” someone commented.

“I didn’t recognize him lol!! You guys are the cutest,” a fan wrote.

The last time Kim shared a photo of Kroy, on April 4, Kroy was fully shaved. Kroy’s Instagram hasn’t been updated since October 2021. Kroy did have a beard during his days with the Atlanta Falcons though. He hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016.

Fans also noticed that Kim appeared to be showing her natural hair, which is rare due to her wearing various wigs for years.

“Im guessing that is your own hair??? If so, it looks 1 billion times better than your wigs,” someone said.

“Is that real hair are a wig?” another said.

“Your real hair!” a fan wrote along with heart eyes emoji.

“Kim, I’m loving your hair..,” someone said.

“is that your own hair???” a fan asked. “Love when you rock your real hair it looks gorgeous,” another fan write with the flame emoji.

“I love your natural hair Kim! You have a beautiful family,” another person wrote.

RHOA Producer Reflects on Infamous NeNe Leakes & Kim Zolciak Biermann Bus Confrontation in Season 3 ‘That Was the Worst One’

Carlos King a “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” producer from 2008 until 2017 recently dished to Page Six about various infamous moments from his years on the show.

One such moment was when the cast was on a tour bus on the way to Miami for Kandi Burruss’ show. The pair lost it when Leakes said that Kim treats her assistant like a slave. The argument nearly ended in physical blows and goes down as one of the most wild moments in RHOA history,

“I wasn’t on the bus but I was there when they got off the bus and then you saw the extension of their blowout,” King told the outlet. “The reason why I felt that was the worst one is because it got too close for comfort. So there’s only so many ways you can separate people and then the aftermath of being in Miami for three more days, right, it was just constant drama!”

Kim and Leakes recently reunited at a woman’s event and held hands as a show of friendship.

