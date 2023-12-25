Kim Richards Shares Details on Her Surprising New Hobby

Kim Richards shared details about a new hobby she took on while locked down during the COVID pandemic.

The older sister of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards opened up in a December 2023 interview to reveal that she started “coloring on the walls” in her home as a form of therapy. She also shared that she has no idea where her new talent came from.

Kim & Her Sister Kyle Richards Were Surprised by Her Newfound Talent

Kim Richards’ struggles with addiction were documented in the first five seasons of RHOBH. Since exiting her full-time role on the show, Kim has made cameo appearances, but she skipped two seasons amid the COVID pandemic.

In a December 2023 interview with Access Hollywood, Kim shared a life update.

“Now I color on the walls and so I’ve been coloring a lot and painting,” she revealed. “And people go ‘Coloring on the walls?’ and I’m like yes, I do. …So, my house like literally from floor to ceiling I just started doing these huge murals and I love it and I even draw well. Kyle goes ‘Who did this? I go ‘me.’ She said, ‘But you can’t draw and I go ‘I know.’”

Kim’s Artwork Appeared on RHOBH

Kim Richards also spoke about her new hobby during a season 13 episode of RHOBH. The former child star updated Dorit Kemsley on what she’s been up to when she met her and Kyle for a hike.

“I really haven’t left the house since lockdown,” Kim shared. “Fortunately for me, I started using that time to really work more on myself. And then I started, you know, coloring on the walls on the walls.”

In a confessional, Kyle talked about her sister’s new hobby as images of her artwork of animals flashed on screen.

“Like Kim, that’s actually really good,” Kyle said. “Like why do you know how to do this all of a sudden?”

Kyle added that to see her sister painting and now out socializing with people makes her “happy.”

“I really love doing it,” Kim said during her drawing during the episode. “And I even thought, I said to Kathy [Hilton], tell Paris if she wants anything on the walls for Phoenix I am down to do that.”

Kim Richards also spoke about her hobby during a gathering at Sutton Stracke’s boutique. In a scene from the episode “Esopha-Gate,” Kim announced that she’s an artist, then added, “It’s a joke. I color on the walls. It’s very therapeutic. I walk around with markers and I decide what I want to do when I want to do it.”

On social media, fans had a lot to say about Kim’s new hobby, Many commenters were happy to learn that she found a healthy release for her anxiety.

“Nice to see Kim doing something therapeutic even if it’s coloring on her walls,” a Reddit user wrote.

“When she first said it, I said oh oh no…then they showed the actual drawings and my girl can draw! They are very well done. Odd choice for on the walls but I ain’t mad you do you and stay healthy Kim!” another Redditor added.

“She’s legit making art the drawings are beautiful imo! To the point that I hope she’s being facetious or kinda tongue in cheek to say she’s ‘drawing on the walls’ bc that’s a major understatement,” another fan wrote.

“Honestly, the drawings were beautiful! I hope Paris takes Kim up on her offer to draw something for her babies,” added another commenter.

