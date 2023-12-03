Kim Richards Reveals What She’d Rather Do Instead of Return to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Kim Richards spoke out about the possibility of a return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The actress was a full-time cast member on the first five seasons of the Bravo reality show and has made cameos in more recent seasons. Her sister, Kathy Hilton, appeared in two seasons, while her youngest sibling Kyle Richards has starred in every season since the show’s debut in 2010.

In a November 2023 interview with E! News, Kim, 59, admitted that it is unlikely that she will ever return to RHOBH alongside her two sisters.

“For me, I will never say never but most likely not,” Kim admitted. “I would rather do something with the three of us away from that kind of negativity. It’s awful. Where do you find people that go to a party and throw a drink at your face? Or they try to choke you?”

Here’s what else you need to know:

Kathy Hilton Said She’s ‘Open’ to a ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Return

In 2022, Hilton’s two seasons as a “friend of” on RHOBH ended with a blowout in Aspen and a fiery reunion appearance. Despite the drama, the busy philanthropist said she’d never rule out an RHOBH return. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on November 29, Hilton, 64, was asked how likely it would be that she would return to The Real Housewives.

“Well, I don’t make those decisions so…,” she said. After host Andy Cohen asked her if she’d be open to a reurn, Hilton replied, “Of course.”

“I had, you know, I had a really good time,” Hilton added of her time on the show. “I have to tell you I had some of the best times I’ve ever been without Rick. It was an adventure.”

Cohen noted that it would be “fun” to see Hilton onscreen with both of her sisters.

Hilton also confirmed that despite her volatile final season on RHOBH, she was happy to attend the reunion. “I couldn’t wait. I said I’m looking forward to it,” she revealed. “During a break, [Sutton Stracke] goes, ‘ I would [tone it down]. I said ‘Darling, I mean no. This is how I feel.’ I could not wait, and I don’t think the girls thought I was going to show up.”

Kim Richards Will Make a Cameo on RHOBH Season 13

Kathy Hilton did not film any scenes for the 13th season of RHOBH. In June 2023, she told E! News, “I’m doing ‘Paris in Love.’ But I know it’s going to be great. It’s always interesting and fun and lots of drama.”

Kim Richards, meanwhile, filmed several scenes for the 13th season of the Bravo reality show. “I took this time off and I wasn’t sure if I wanted to come back at all,” Kim admitted to Page Six in March 2023. “With everything that’s kind of gone on with my sisters… I’m thinking ‘I need to start getting out.’ I wanted to come in and see my sister and spend a little time with her.”

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Shares Details on Disastrous RHOBH Scene