Kim Richards Breaks Silence on RHOBH Return

Kim Richards is back. The former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star filmed scenes for the upcoming 13th season of the Bravo reality show amid her sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton’s estrangement — and now she’s explaining why she did it.

Kim, 58, was an original main cast member for the first five seasons of RHOBH, but she made cameos thereafter. She was last seen on the show in 2020.

“I took this time off and I wasn’t sure if I wanted to come back at all,” Kim revealed to Page Six on March 30, 2023. “I think with everything that’s kind of gone on with my sisters and I’m thinking ‘I need to start getting out,’ I wanted to come in and see my sister and spend a little time with her.”

It is unclear if Kim will film further scenes for the upcoming RHOBH season, which also features Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

“It’s day by day, for me,” Kim added of her RHOBH status.

Kyle Richards added that it felt “great” to have Kim back filming with her. “She always reminds me that I’m the baby sister and she checks on me, so it feels really good,” the “Halloween” star said.

Kim Richards Said She Has Been Asked to Return to RHOBH for ‘A While’

Kim previously opened up about her possible return to the show in a fan chat in 2022. In a clip from a live event shared by No Filter With Zack Peter, Kim confirmed that she spoke to Bravo boss Andy Cohen about her potential return.

“I did have a phone call,” Kim said in February 2022. “Andy Cohen called me last week … He said, you know, a lot of people have been asking for me to come back and he said he thought ‘I’ll go right to the source.’ So he did.”

In a March 2023 interview, Kim confirmed that she hadn’t been ready to make a return when Cohen first called her. “They’ve been asking for a while,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Andy called, I think a year or two ago, and I said, ‘Oh, not yet.'”

In March 2023, photos were leaked of Kim on a hike with her sister Kyle and RHOBH co-star Dorit Kemsley. Cameras were seen in their faces as the trio appeared to get into a serious discussion.

Kim told ET her decision to film with her younger sister came in the moment. “She’s always saying, ‘Tomorrow, cameras are up, just so you know,’ and I make my decision based on how I’m feeling that day, and what I’ve got planned, and what drama’s going on in the crowd,” Kim explained. “And I just thought it was time.”

Kim Richards Said She Hopes Kathy Hilton Will Return to RHOBH

Eldest sister Kathy Hilton was featured as a “friend” on the past two RHOBH seasons, but there is no word if she will return to filming following a rocky season 12. Kim told Page Six that the situation remains difficult between her sisters, who had a falling out following a tense cast trip to Aspen in early 2022 that was filmed for the show.

“I think this whole thing between the sisters was hard,” she told Page Six. “So I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to put it back together soon.”

Kyle added that it is her “hope” for all three sisters to “come back together” as they have done with past family feuds.

While speaking with “Access Hollywood,” Kim said she wants her two sisters to make amends ahead of several family events that are coming up.

“I would like on camera, off camera I’d like to see my sisters come together and try to heal,” she said. “It’s a great time. We have babies coming, babies born, and weddings coming up. My daughter Whitney’s getting married and her daughter (Farrah) is getting married and I think this would be a fun time for us all to be together. It’s really putting a damper in the moment but, you know, we will get through.”

