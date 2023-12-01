Kim Richards Explains Why She Hasn’t Met Paris Hilton’s Daughter Yet

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kim Richards revealed she has not yet met her niece Paris Hilton’s new daughter, London, whom she shares with her husband, Carter Reum.

During an interview with Extra TV correspondent, RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp, at her sister Kathy Hilton’s November 29 DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas event, Richards referenced that her niece announced London’s arrival at the end of November. The “Escape to Witch Mountain” star shared she had not spent time with the infant yet as she has been sick.

“I haven’t because it has been just a couple weeks. I was not feeling well. My grandkids [Hucksley and Hunter] were under the weather,” said Richards.

The former RHOBH personality also noted that she has “a new granddaughter too.” In addition, she shared that she adores all of her grandchildren.

“They are my life. I love it. I love them so much,” said the former child actress.

Kathy Hilton Did Not Meet London for a Few Weeks

Paris Hilton’s mother, Kathy Hilton, shared she did not immediately meet London. While speaking to Access Hollywood on November 29, the 64-year-old stated she had planned on spending time with her youngest granddaughter, who was carried by a surrogate, the following day. She explained that she had been in New York “doing press” when the baby was born. The mother of four also shared she decided to spend Thanksgiving with her other daughter, Nicky Hilton, and her family.

During an Extra TV interview at her DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas event, Kathy Hilton clarified she was aware her daughter and Reum had hired a gestational carrier to have London before her birth. She referenced that Paris Hilton decided to not tell anyone about her 10-month-old son, Phoenix, until he was born. Kathy Hilton suggested that the “Simple Life” star did not let her know about her first child because she “did not want that getting out.” The 64-year-old stated that while she believes she could have kept the information to herself, she respects her daughter’s decision.

“I’m just grateful and I’m thrilled and I’m just happy,” continued Kathy Hilton.

Paris Hilton Spoke About Having Two Children in a November 2023 Interview

During a November 2023 interview with Extra TV, Paris Hilton stated that she has “never been happier” after having two children.

“These two babies just bring so much joy to my life. My heart feels so full … I just feel so lucky to have found my fairy-tale ending with my prince and now my little angel babies,” said the “Paris in Love” star.

Paris Hilton also shared her reasoning behind surprising her fans with both of her children.

“With my new baby London, the only people who knew were Carter, my husband, and my mom and my sister, but it was a surprise to everyone else, the most amazing Thanksgiving,” said the mother of two. “I’ve been in this industry for over two decades now. My life has been so public, I’ve given my life away for so long, and I just felt that I really wanted something for myself and I didn’t want to have the outside world talking about my son before he was here.”