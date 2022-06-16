RHOBH Star Confirms Original Cast Member Has Been Approached to Return to Show

Kim Richards could be making a comeback to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” – if her sisters have anything to do with it, that is.

The former child star was a main cast member on the Bravo reality show from 2010 to 2015 before exiting her full-time role to focus on her sobriety and her family. Richards appeared as a “friend of“ and “guest” several times after leaving the show, and in 2017, she made an iconic appearance at the RHOBH reunion, during which she famously returned a stuffed bunny to Lisa Rinna after claiming it had bad “energy.” She has not appeared on the show since 2020, when she made several cameos during season 10, per IMDb.

Fans have been hoping to see Richards officially return to RHOBH, especially now that both of her sisters, veteran cast member Kyle Richards and newcomer Kathy Hilton, are on the cast. But will she do it?

Here’s what you need to know:

Kathy Hilton Confirmed Kim Richards Has Been Contacted About Returning to RHOBH

A recent social media comment caught the eye of Richards’ sister, Kathy Hilton. In an Instagram post on June 11, 2022, “Slut Pig” podcast host Christian Gray Snow asked followers to name their favorite “Housewife fighter.”

“I’d bet money Kim Richards could win in a war of words against god damn anybody,” Snow added.

It didn’t take long for Hilton to second that nomination. “Don’t play with her you will never win!!!!” Hilton commented of her younger sister.

Hilton also set the record straight on rumors that there has been an ongoing family feud between her and her famous sisters.

“By the way I very rarely respond to rumors,” she wrote. ”Kim and I have had maybe 2 or 3 arguments in the last 5 years. One of us breaks down within 10 days. Kyle and I have had 1 argument in the last 2 years. I love my sisters very much it hurts me when the press refers to us as half sisters we never felt that way. I am just too sensitive. “

Hilton also addressed fans who want Richards to return to the show, and she teased that it could happen. “I think Kyle and I can make that happen,” Hilton wrote of a potential Kim return. “They have already reached out to her so ???”

After another fan praised Richards as a Real Housewives “legend” for taking down “the entire table” during an infamous cast trip to Amsterdam, Hilton agreed. “Oh yes!!!! Maybe she should go to law school,” Hilton wrote of her sister Kim.

Kim Richards Admitted She Talked to Andy Cohen Recently

There has been a lot of buzz about Kim Richards making a return to RHOBH, and she addressed the subject during a fan Q&A earlier in 2022. In a clip from the live video event shared by No Filter with Zack Peter, Richards confirmed that she had a phone conversation with Bravo host Andy Cohen that included some talk about her potential return to the Bravo reality show.

“I did have a phone call,” Richards told fans. “Andy Cohen called me last week, so maybe that could be one of our discussions. He said, you know, a lot of people have been asking for me to come back and he said he thought ‘I’ll go right to the source.’ So he did. And I do love Andy a lot, he’s great. And it was time to put his baby to bed so we cut the phone call short. But we definitely had it.”

Kim Richards didn’t appear at all in the 11th season of RHOBH, which was the first that also included Hilton, but fans have long wanted to see all three of the sisters on the show together.

Kyle Richards previously told Digital Spy that it’s “highly likely” that her sister Kim could return to RHOBH at some point because fans want to see “all three” of the sister onscreen together.

