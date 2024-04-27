Kyle Richards Makes a Long-Awaited Change Ahead of RHOBH Season 14

Kyle Richards debuted a natural new look during her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” hiatus. The Bravo star, 55, showed off a fresh-faced look in a pair of Instagram selfies posted on April 25, 2024.

In her bare-faced Instagram photos shared with her 4.3 million followers, Richards had her hair pulled back in the first one and her hair down in the second. She wore a black tank top and silver necklace with the names of her four daughters on it.

The RHOBH star captioned the photo to reveal that while she was wearing no makeup in the pics, she did have two procedures done to enhance her beauty routine.

Kyle Richards Underwent a Long-Awaited Eyebrow Procedure

After posing for two bathroom mirror selfies, Richards let fans in on a secret.

“I’m sharing this makeup-free photo because I wanted to share that I finally got the courage to go see @mehringlam to microblade the parts of my eyebrows that I like to fill in,” she captioned her post, naming makeup artist Mehrin May. “I’ve always had bushy eyebrows, but they weren’t even (sisters, not twins) So even if I wanted to go make-up-free I would always fill them in a little.”

According to Allure, microblading is a semi-permanent tattoo process done to the eyebrows.

Richards has always been known for her thick, dark eyebrows. As a child actress in the 1970s and ’80s, she never plucked her eyebrows. She previously told E! News that her mother, Kathleen Dugan, advised her to keep her brows natural.

“The best beauty secret that I learned from my mom was to never pluck my eyebrows,” Richards told the outlet in 2018. “I had really bushy eyebrows…and she always used to say to me, “That’s your trademark—don’t ever do it. Look at Brooke Shields.”

In 2017, Richards posted to Twitter to admit Shields was the reason she “always kept my eyebrows as is.”

In her makeup-free post, Richards shared another secret. “I also did lip blushing 👄,” she wrote.

Lip blushing is a semi-permanent tint that is applied using a cosmetic tattoo gun, according to Cosmopolitan.

In her post, Richards also shared that her youngest daughter, Portia, contoured her nose with self-tanner the night before she took the photos. All in all, Richards still earned the #iwokeuplikethis hashtag she used in her post.

Fans and celebrity friends hit the comment section to rave about Richards’ natural beauty, which is also the result of her clean diet and intense workout schedule.

“You look gorgeous!!!! I actually like the more natural,” wrote Richards’ older sister Kathy Hilton.

“You are a natural beauty ❤️❤️,” wrote former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Ramona Singer.

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Whitney Rose also praised Richards’ natural look.

It’s Unclear if Richards Underwent Her Mini- Makeover In Preparation For the New Season of RHOBH

Richards’ refresh comes as her status on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” remains unknown. Nearly one year after her separation from her husband , Mauricio Umansky , was made public, the mom of four has remained non-committal on her RHOBH status.

In April 2024, Richards admitted she needed a breather from filming the Bravo reality show after a stressful season 13 that focused on her personal life. When asked if she would return to the show she’s been on since 2010, Richards told E! News she was “just trying not to think about it. “Because I need a break from all of that,” she added.

Richards previously told fans on an Amazon Live that she would wait until the last minute before committing to another season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“I guess until I have no choice and have to make that decision,” she said on April 16. “I’m going to take every minute I need to think about that.”

