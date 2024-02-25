Kyle Richards Hints She Still Isn’t Speaking to RHOBH Co-Star After Rough Reunion

Kyle Richards hinted that her relationship with Dorit Kemsley is still not great following the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13 reunion taping.

During a February 21, 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Richards was asked if it was true that she hadn’t spoken to Kemsley in months, as teased in the finale of the Bravo reality show. “Well, we ended up speaking at the reunion, I guess,” Richards replied. She also explained why things still aren’t good between her and the Beverly Beach founder. “I was hurt by some things she had said. We have some things to work out,” she shared.

Richards dropped another hint that things are still strained with Kemsley. After Cohen commented that Kemsley’s marriage may be in a better place than her friendship with Richards, the “Halloween” star made a face. In another segment, Richards said she “doesn’t really have a whole lot of trust” in Kemsley right now.

Richards’ comments came days after she was photographed dancing with Kemsley at a mutual friend’s bat mitzvah. But things may have changed since that time. On February 21, 2024, the RHOBH reunion trailer dropped and Kemsley was seen accusing Richards of trying to “silence” her.

Kyle Richards Previously Explained What Dorit Kemsley Did That Bothered Her

The RHOBH season 13 finale, “Soirees and Separations,” ended with a teaser that there’s still distance between Richards and Kemsley. A caption read that they hadn’t spoken since December.

During an Amazon Live in January, Richards responded to a fan who asked if she was on speaking terms with Kemsley following their season 13 drama. “I’m not not talking, but I haven’t talked to her in a while,” Richards admitted.

Going into the reunion taping, Kemsley told BravoTV.com, “I’m not going into this reunion on the best terms with Kyle. … [We’re] not in a great place.”

In a February 2024 interview, Richards explained that she was bothered by Kemsley questioning her about her marital problems on camera. Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, were having marital issues throughout filming for RHOBH season 13 and announced their separation in July 2023.

“I didn’t love being asked about things about my marriage from her, because we’re closer, with the camera that’s this close to my face,” Richards told Entertainment Tonight of Kemsley’s behavior. “I understand that we signed up for this job, but I can only say that so many times. Just watching the season, and some of the things that are said in the interviews, set me back sometimes. Because I’m thinking to myself, ‘I’m already struggling so much. If you’re my friend, don’t make it more complicated for me.’”

Dorit Kemsley Accused Kyle Richards of Trying to Get to Her Right Before the Reunion

While they hadn’t talked in a while, Kemsley claimed that Richards tried to “silence” her right before the reunion taping in late January. In a sneak peek posted by Bravo, Kemsley told co-star Erika Jayne that she hasn’t texted with Richards in months, but that right before the reunion “she sends me a text yesterday basically trying to silence me.”

“It was so manipulative. It was so calculated,” she said.

The lengthy text message then flashed onscreen. In it, Richards told Kemsley she got wind of hurtful things she said about her off-camera. “I don’t want to lose someone else in my life over a TV show,” she wrote. She also wrote that she didn’t “see the need” for Kemsley to bring up certain things at the reunion.

Viewers will have to see how things play out between Richards and Kemsley during the three-part RHOBH reunion. But Richards did tell her Amazon Live followers that overall she “felt better leaving than going” into the reunion taping.

“I felt good coming out of the reunion. And I felt very relieved to be able to say that,” the RHOBH star said. “All the things that I had, you know, that had hurt me through the season, I was able to address. And I felt I left there feeling a lot lighter, so that’s always the goal for me.”

