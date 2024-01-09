Dorit Kemsley’s ‘Peter Pan’ Debut Has Fans Talking

Dorit Kemsley made her stage debut in “Peter Pan.”

In January 2024, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star appeared in a stage version of the classic story at the Eventim Apollo Theatre in London, England.

Kemsley posted to Instagram to tell fans of her three-night stint in the pantomime show. “London I’m here!” she wrote in early January. “Can’t wait to play both Mrs Darling and The Mermaid as I join the amazing cast of Peter Pan.”

Fans got a peek after videos from the show were shared online – and they had a lot to say.

Dorit Kemsley Debuted a New Accent to Play the Mermaid in ‘Peter Pan’

Kemsley’s role in “Peter Pan” was first announced in May 2023. At the time, BravoTV.com reported that Kemsley would play a mermaid in the stage adaption of “Peter Pan” alongside her close friend, Boy George, who was cast as Captain Hook.

Eight months later, fans saw part of the finished product. In a video posted by @facereality16, Kemsley appeared in a scene as Magical Mermaid, who was asked to help rescue Tinkerbell. In the scene, she instructed the audience to clap their hands and wave their cell phones for Tinkerbell. Kemsley wore a fringed bright blue sequin dress and spoke in an exaggerated accent in the campy scene.

Another scene featured Kemsley in a musical number where she appeared to forget the words to the song. In addition, her choreography differed from that of her fellow mermaids.

Fans zeroed in on Kemsley’s mermaid accent. “Dorit in Beverly Hills: Weird London accent, Dorit actually in London: Weird New Jersey accent,” one fan cracked.

“She doesn’t know one …word nor dance move. Iconic,” another added.

Others praised Kemsley for her take on the role. “I think she’s great in this,” one commenter wrote. “For non-Brits, pantomime performances are meant to be highly camp and funny. This is a standard example of panto – she did an amazing job! 👏❤️.”

“It’s all in good fun. Good for her for getting up there!” another agreed.

Dorit Kemsley Explained Why She Agreed to Join ‘Peter Pan’

Kemsley previously revealed that the offer to do “Peter Pan” came nearly two years after she was robbed at gunpoint in her Encino, California home. The RHOBH star has talked openly about the post-traumatic stress she has endured ever since the home invasion.

Speaking on the “Loose Women” talk show days before her “Peter Pan” debut, Kemsley said she agreed to do the stage show as a way to deal with her PTSD.

“It’s been a very. very difficult two years but panto came to me eight months ago and, you know, I was in the throws of PTSD. I’ve always been a go-getter and taking on projects and I love working I’ve worked since I was 12 years old and after the home invasion I really obviously took a step back and was dealing with the mental, emotional damage that comes with PTSD.”

“I put 150% of myself into projects and I really didn’t feel like I had that of myself to give,” she added. “So it’s been two years and then this came this opportunity came. …feel like it was a catalyst, it really helped me decide that this year it was going to be different.”

Kemsley noted that her husband PK helped by reminding her she had eight months to prepare for the role. “I’ve just done some commercials,” she added of her prior acting experience. She also admitted that two days before her stage debut she had not yet learned all of her lines.

“Not entirely no,” she said. “So I have two days, three days to learn everything.”

READ NEXT: Veteran RHOBH Star Shares Heartbreaking News for the New Year