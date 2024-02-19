Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Attend Friend’s Party Together Amid Separation

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky spent time together celebrating a mutual friend’s religious milestone—and they even hit the dance floor together.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” couple announced their separation in July 2023, but still live under the same roof in Encino, California. In February 2024, the longtime couple joined their daughters and pals Dorit and P.K. Kemsley at a bat mitzvah for a mutual friend named Jordana.

Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Danced in a Circle With Their Daughters & Friends

In a series of videos posted to PK Kemsley’s Instagram story, Richards and Umansky were seen dancing alongside their daughters Alexia and Sophia.

Dorit Kemsley and her daughter Phoenix were also dancing nearby. At one point, Richards and Umansky appeared to be in conversation. Umansky then hit the floor with Kemsley’s daughter.

In addition, Richards, who wore a plunging black gown, danced with Dorit Kemsley after a rocky RHOBH season together.

Umansky’s mother, Estella Sneider, also posted a video from the celebration. In the comment section, she explained that her best friend since childhood is the grandmother of the “bat-Mitzvah girl” and is like family to her.

In comments on Instagram, many fans were happy to see Richards and Umansky spending time together at a family event. Others felt Richards looked peeved as she spoke to her husband on the dance floor. It was just days earlier that Richards commented on her living situation with Umansky and admitted she didn’t know if divorce was in their future.

“[Divorce] would be when we can no longer do what we’re doing right now,” Richards told Entertainment Tonight on February 14. “It’s gonna go one way or the other, you know? We’re either going to wake up and be like, ‘Oh my gosh! We could actually fix this,’ or it’s going to be divorce,” Kyle said. “I mean, I just don’t know how sustainable living under the same roof as friends and as a family can last. I don’t know how that can last.”

Richards has played coy on whether or not she or Umansky are dating other people. “Well maybe, maybe not but we’re free to,” she told Access at the People’s Choice Awards on February 18.

Kyle Richards Converted to Judaism When She Married Mauricio Umansky in 1996

Richards was raised in the Christian faith, but she converted to Modern Orthodox Judaism when she married Umansky nearly 30 years ago. The RHOBH star previously told The Knot it was a “no-brainer” for her to switch religions for the man she loved.

“The moment we started dating, I just felt like he was the one. And a few months into dating he had asked me if I would consider converting to Judaism,” she said. “Growing up in Los Angeles, Bel-Air where I lived, all of my friends are Jewish. So it was really a no-brainer for me. I used to look at the Jewish families and think, ‘Aw, they’re all married and they have these great family dinners together.’ I loved that whole life. I used to wear a Jewish star when I was a kid and pretend I was Jewish, so I was like, ‘Yes, I’ll convert!’ So then I just had to wait for the ring.”

Richards added that when it came time to plan her 1996 wedding, she needed her future in-laws involved to help her with the Jewish traditions. Richards, who was raised in the Catholic faith, previously told Bravo’s The Daily Dish that her family celebrates both Christmas and Hanukkah because her eldest daughter, Farrah, did not convert her religion.

