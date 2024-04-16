Kyle Richards Hangs at Coachella 5 Years After Being Told She Was ‘Too Old’ to Go

Kyle Richards partied at Coachella with her niece and a new friend.

In photos posted to social media, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posed with her niece, Paris Hilton, and singer Kesha at the supersized festival.

Hilton appeared onstage during Vampire Weekend’s set at Coachella, while Kesha hopped onstage with Renee Rapp for a surprise performance, per Vulture. But they also enjoyed the festival as fans along with Richards.

The first weekend of the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival took place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California on April 12-14, 2024.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Richards Posed on the Coachella Festival Grounds Wearing Cowgirl Gear

Nearly one year after her separation from her husband , Mauricio Umansky, was made public, Richards, 55, posed at Coachella wearing a black cowgirl hat, t-shirt, and jeans tucked into boots. Her nice Paris Hilton, 43, wore an all-black dress ensemble. Kesha, 37, wore just a gray t-shirt and white boots.

In footage shared to Richards’ Instagram stories, the unlikely trio danced to a performance by ‘ Gwen Stefani and No Doubt at the festival.

It is unclear how long Richards has been chummy with Kesha, who is best known for her 2009 megahit “Tik Tok,” but the Coachella hang comes two months after Richards had dinner with Kesha and pal Morgan Wade, according to People magazine. An insider confirmed to Us Weekly that Wade did not attend Coachella with Richards on April 13, one day before her tour kicked off in Pelham, Tennessee.

Richards’ Coachella pics garnered a lot of attention on social media. Some questioned why the mom of four was at an event that attracted a predominately younger crowd.

“Isn’t Kyle a little old for Coachella?” one commenter wrote.

“Isn’t Paris?” another asked.

“I would say all three are,” another agreed.

“I’m gonna need Kyle richards to name 5 sublime songs 🤭,” another commenter cracked.

“Kyle Richards 😂why can’t women evolve past the age of 16?,” another wanted to know.

Others defended Richards by saying there’s no set age at which people stop enjoying music and social events.

“I didn’t know there was an age limit 😒,” one commenter wrote.

“Let her live. You’re never too old for anything,” another wrote.

“Who is ever too old to have a good time?? 😂 if they’re not ruining the party they can join the partyy!!” another chimed in.

Kyle Richards Clapped Back at Age Shamers When She Went to Coachella 5 Years Ago

This isn’t the first time Richards has been targeted by critics who think she’s too old for the Coachella music festival. In 2019, the then 50-year-old RHOBH star was called out when she posted a photo from the Coachella fest with pals Lisa Rinna and Teddi Mellencamp.

“To old for the [expletive] go home grandmas,” one commenter wrote in the comment section, per People. “It’s too*,” Richards replied as she corrected the critic’s misspelling. “And you’re sitting home doing what?” the Bravo star added.

Mellencamp, who was 37 at the time, reposted the photo with grandma emojis.

Three years later, Richards posed in jean shorts and boots along with Umansky and Mellencamp and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, and another couple. “Every year I say it’s my last Coachella,” Richards captioned the pic on Facebook. “ #imbaaaaaack #hatersletmelive — at Coachella,” she added.

READ NEXT: Christie Brinkley Poses for Fearless Swimsuit Photos at Age 70