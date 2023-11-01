Kyle Richards Says Her Encino Mansion is Haunted

Kyle Richards says her house is haunted – and she’s got a famous singer to back her up on her claim.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was a guest on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in October 2023, where she dished on her real-life haunted house nearly 50 years after starring in the John Carpenter horror movie “Halloween.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Richards Claims Spooky Things Happen in Her House

While speaking with Clarkson on the October 31, 2023, episode of her talk show, Richards shared details of spooky happenings that take place in her Encino, California mansion.

“Oh come over to my house,” Richards replied when Clarkson asked her if she had ever seen any ghosts. “Thank God they haven’t actually shown themselves, because I don’t know if I would be here right now… I’ve had some things happen,” she added.

Richards revealed that both of her parents have passed away and she has had some “very strange things happen to her in the years since. “Like lights going on where they weren’t even plugged in,” she said. “Really weird things,” she added.

“And then my house that I live in now was built in like 1882 and moved by like trolley in 1912,” the RHOBH star continued. “And I hear footsteps a lot. Everyone in my family has heard the footsteps. And Smokey Robinson actually used to own my home and I was at an Oscar party and he said ‘Oh have you heard the footsteps yet?’ I did not need to hear that. I was like, I wanted to believe that I was imagining it.”

Richards did add that her spirit houseguest “feels safe,” like “it’s like a good spirit.”

Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky purchased the home known as “The Smokey Robinson Estate” in 2017, according to Page Six. The $8,253,000 property was home to the music legend from 1988 to 2002.

Mauricio Umansky Also Had a Ghostly Experience

Richards’ husband also had an experience with the spirit world, but his took place outside of their home years before they bought the Robinson estate.

In 2012, Umansky was named the listing agent for Michael Jackson’s famous rented Holmby Hills property. While speaking with TMZ Live in April 2023, Umansky recounted selling the house three years after Jackson’s death. Noting that he “never believed in spirits before,” Umansky said he felt Jackson’s presence when he was at the Holmby Hills house.

Umansky explained that every night he locked the doors and windows of the house. But one morning he returned to find the windows in the bedroom Jackson once slept in wide open and music playing. Umansky said he “didn’t want to believe it.” So, he locked up the house the same way again and the next morning walked into the same thing.

Umansky also claimed the late King of Pop helped him sell the house. When a motorized chandelier stopped working and almost jeopardized a closing deal, Umansky looked up and asked Jackson to “please” help him out. “And I literally like just screamed that out. And I go to the switch and I move the chandelier and it goes up,” he said. “I’m like ‘It’s fixed, we’re closing!’”

“What happened with Michael Jackson and the house, it was just so real and so strong,” Umansky added.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Calls Out Dorit Kemsley For Talking About Her Marriage on Camera