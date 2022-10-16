Kyle Richards Admits She’s ‘Relieved’ People Saw Sister Kathy Hilton’s Breakdown

Kyle Richards opened up about her sister Kathy Hilton’s behavior during a cast trip to Aspen, but she didn’t mean for her comments to be made public.

On the 12th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Richards’ sister Kathy Hilton had an off-camera meltdown that was said to have started at a private nightclub with most of the cast present. After she argued with a DJ over a Michael Jackson song, Hilton took a sprinter van ride home with Lisa Rinna and reportedly went off. Rinna claimed that once they got back to Richards’ vacation home that they were staying at, Hilton got violent and began screaming and throwing things while vowing to “destroy” Richards and her family. Hilton later apologized for her behavior.

In a scene that was cut from the “RHOBH” season, Richards was seen admitting that she was glad that her co-stars witnessed her sister’s erratic behavior.

Kyle Richards Admitted She Was ‘Relived’ People Saw Kathy Hilton’s Behavior

In a previously unaired “RHOBH” scene from the season finale, Erika Jayne was seen telling the group something that Richards confided to her.

“I can just say, when all this was going down, Kyle said to me, ‘I’m glad that people are seeing this so they can…,” Erika Jayne said before Richards cut her off with, “By the way, that was between us, Erika, by the way, but thanks. … That was in private.”

In a confessional, Richards said, “If I share something in confidence, I don’t expect you to share it with the group.”

She then admitted, “And yes, I was relieved that someone else saw what I have to endure sometimes. And yes, I did say that because I was very hurt by my sister, and I was angry. But I don’t want her to share that with everyone.”

On Twitter, some fans wondered why such an important scene would have been cut from the show. Others felt it was an indicator that Richards may have “set up” her sister to look bad as payback for their past family issues.

“Kyle set Kathy up confirmed. They should have included this clip in the original episode,” one commenter wrote.

“Lmao why would they cut this?“ another asked.

“Ikr that’s one of the most important clips this season that will change everything,” a commenter added.

RHOBH Fans Questioned How Kyle Richards’ Husband Could Have Slept Through Kathy Hilton’s Tirade

Richards was also a guest on the October 12, 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” where host Andy Cohen asked her where her husband, Mauricio Umansky, was during Hilton’s meltdown at their home.

“He was sleeping and we never talked about that, that’s right!” Richards said. “He was asleep in our bedroom. They were also staying downstairs and we were on the top floor… He was sound asleep.”

On social media, some fans questioned how Umansky could have slept through the tirade that Rinna described.

“Kyle admits Mauricio was home during the supposed Kathy meltdown. She repeatedly told us how small their house was, so how did he not hear all of this? #wwhl #RHOBH,” one viewer tweeted.

“Apparently Mauricio slept through Kathy’s whole meltdown. Kyle says their rooms are on two different levels and he’s a deep sleeper, but if Kathy was throwing and breaking things, wouldn’t he hear that? #RHOBH #WWHL,” another asked.

“Nope. Kyle was in on it and so was Mauricio. This was carefully orchestrated. A sad attempt at payback for all the things they blame on Kathy and her husband,” another speculated.

The fallout from the “RHOBH” season has put a major strain on Richards and her sister. Months after filming, Richards told E! News that “things are not great right now” between her and Hilton. But she has also distanced herself from Rinna, who made the story of Hilton’s meltdown public by talking about it on camera.

“It’s really difficult because Lisa has always been a good friend to me, but then she had this argument with my sister Kathy,” Richards said on the October 5, 2022 episode of the RHOBH AfterShow. “It’s now played out on Instagram, and all over the place, and at the end of the day, family is family. So it puts me in a very bad position, and then I sort of resent that because I’m like, ‘I always had a good relationship with these people, and now it’s been jeopardized.”

