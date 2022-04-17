Kyle Richards Addresses RHOBH Co-Star’s Comment About Her Relationship With Her Sister

Kyle Richards spoke out following her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s claim that she is not close with her sister, Kathy Hilton.

During the April 13 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen asked Garcelle Beauvais about the rumored drama between the celebrity sisters.

“Garcelle, do you think you and Kathy Hilton are closer than she is with Kyle right now?” Cohen asked her during the episode. Beauvais didn’t miss a beat as she responded, “Absolutely.”

Richards got wind of the comment– and she’s not happy.

Kyle Richards Reacted to Garcelle Beauvais’ Comment

Richards wasted no time in responding to her RHOBH co-star’s comment. During an Amazon Live segment on April 15, she spoke out about Beauvais’ remark.

“What Garcelle said on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ really hurt my feelings,” Richards said. “I was shocked. I was making dinner for all my in-laws, we did a pre-Passover dinner and then I picked up my phone and heard someone asked, ‘are you closer to Kathy than Kyle?’ and Garcelle said ‘absolutely’ and I was shocked. That really hurt my feelings.”

“This is someone who’s known my sister for two seasons on a reality show and Kathy was barely even on last season because she was busy with Paris’s wedding,” Richards added. “She’s comparing knowing someone from a reality show for a couple of seasons to a lifetime of sisters. Regardless of whether Kathy and I are having issues, that was really hurtful. I like Garcelle and we’re fine but that really took me aback and ruined my whole night.”

Richards also said some of the “drama” with her co-stars is sometimes too much for her.

“Honestly, the drama really causes me stress,” she told fans. “I can’t believe I’ve been doing this for 12 years and sometimes I’m like, ‘it is just way too much for me. … I got my feelings hurt on Watch What Happens Live when I was at home making a dinner. I don’t know how I still get my feelings hurt, but I do.”

On The All About RH Instagram page, Richards also addressed Beauvais’ comment.

“We are sisters. Blood. Family goes through stuff. They have known each other for 2 seasons on a reality show. Regardless, the comment was not necessary,” she wrote.

The RHOBH Trailer Teases Trouble Between the Sisters

Something does appear to be going on between Richards and Hilton– at least during RHOBH filming earlier this year. In the Bravo reality show’s season 12 trailer, Lisa Rinna is seen accusing Hilton of talking badly about her sister.

A tearful Richards is later seen saying to Hilton, “I feel like you hate me or something. How could you say those things?”

Beauvais weighed in on the trailer, telling Page Six that it “highlighted” some of the conflicts that took place this season. “And then I think, you know, the Kathy thing, I don’t like,” she added.

It’s no surprise that Beauvais has Hilton’s back. The socialite has said she is close with Beauvais. During a January 2022 appearance on Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM show, Hilton talked about her relationship with her RHOBH co-stars.

“I would say that the one I spend the most time with would probably be Garcelle,” Hilton said at the time. “In fact, I’m gonna go and do a week on her show [The Real]. So that’ll be fun. And I just heard I have to be up at four in the morning—and you know I like my sleep!”

