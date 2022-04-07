WATCH: ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 12 Trailer Released

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 trailer is here – and it’s as explosive as expected.

The upcoming season of the Bravo reality show star Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff, as well as newly announced Diana Jenkins. Newcomer Sheree Zampino, the ex-wife of Will Smith, is also on board, and Kathy Hilton will return in a “friend” role according to Us Weekly.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” will premiere on May 11, 2022 on Bravo.

You can see the trailer below:

The Trailer Features Plenty of Drama

The sneak peek look at the new season features several jaw-dropping moments. Fans will see Dorit Kemsley crying as she recounts a horrific experience that took place at her home, while newbie Diana Jenkins tells Sutton Stracke that she’s the show’s “new villain.” (This, after Sutton calls her a “soulless person.”)

Lisa Rinna causes drama in multiple scenes. She accuses Erika Jayne of drinking too much and taking prescription medications. Erika, meanwhile, says she is only looking out for “herself” amid her divorce.

Garcelle Beauvais is also seen telling Erika: “I don’t have to make you look bad, you can do that on your own.”

Another surprise is a breakdown between sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton. In one scene, Rinna reveals that Kathy has talked smack about her “beautiful sister” behind her back.

“I’m sorry, Kathy, you’re not going to get away with it,” Rinna says.

Kyle is seen in tears as she asks her older sister, “I feel like you hate me or something. How could you say those things?”

Several RHOBH Stars – And Andy Cohen – Have Dished About the New Season

The new RHOBH season will include the continuation of Erika Jayne’s divorce storyline. The “Pretty Mess” singer’s ex-husband, Tom Girardi, is accused of embezzling funds from clients of his former law firm as well as funneling millions of dollars into his ex-wife’s EJ Global company, according to Page Six.

Filming also took place just as Dorit Kemsley was faced with a terrifying armed robbery when she was home alone with her kids at her Encino, California home. In addition, Lisa Rinna’s mother, Lois, who had made several cameos on RHOBH in past seasons, passed away as the show was filming last November. And as can be seen in the trailer, an explosive cast trip to Aspen will also be featured in the new season. But there will also be some light-hearted moments for the ladies.

“I was happy that we had fun this season,” Garcelle Beauvais told Entertainment Tonight. “We did. Except for Aspen. …I can’t talk about Aspen.”

Ahead of the trailer’s release, Andy Cohen teased it would be a big RHOBH season.

“Big premiere of ‘Beverly Hills’ coming up,” he teased during a March episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” per Bravo.com “I’d say it’s the best premiere of ‘Beverly Hills,’ best first episode of ‘Beverly Hills,’ that I’ve seen.”

Kyle Richards told People the drama starts right away this season.

“This year, there was so much going on with everybody right out of the gate, that it was just automatically drama from day one,” Richards told the outlet. “Dorit had the home invasion. And then all this stuff with Erika. …Everybody had all these crazy, different things going on. Lisa Rinna lost her mom, and I don’t know. Crazy lives make good TV, I guess.”

In December 2021, Richards told Metro that even she was taken aback by all of the drama that took place during filming.

“We first started shooting and Dorit had the home invasion, it was like, you’ve got to be kidding me! And then there’s something else with another house, and then there’s something else,” she said. “People always ask, ‘God are your lives this crazy?’ And I’m like, it’s not scripted, it is not set up.’ I don’t even know how to explain, it’s just so crazy. “

