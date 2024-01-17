Kyle Richards Calls Out Mauricio Umansky’s ‘Disrespectful’ Behavior

Kyle Richards said she had to throw Mauricio Umansky “under the bus” while filming the 13th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

In the season 13 episode, titled “A Celebration of Life,” Richards and her co-stars traveled to Ojai, California, where they played a game of Table Talk as they picnicked outdoors. In a scene that was shot before Richards’ separation from Umansky, she complained about his social media activity.

Speaking on the RHOBH Aftershow on January 10, 2024, Richards said, “I think Instagram is literally the worst thing for relationships. I hate it, I think it’s terrible. And following certain people on social media.”

“Too bad, now I throw Mau under the bus,” she added of her husband of 27 years. “Don’t even have me check those DMs.”

Richards shared that the scene in question was filmed right after she had an argument with her husband about something he liked on Instagram.

“I wish I was the kind of person that can laugh that type of thing off and be like ‘Oh, look at you.’ But I don’t. Not only does it feel disrespectful, but we’re in the public eye. People can see who you follow and comment,” she said. Richards added that Umansky’s online behavior is “really unnecessary and makes me want to grow a horn and a tail and kill him.”

Kyle Richards said Mauricio Gets ‘A lot’ of DMs From Women

Kyle Richards opens up about Mauricio Umansky's “disrespectful" social media behaviour. #RHOBH Kyle is DONE protecting Mauricio and it’s interesting to see. 👀 pic.twitter.com/FWsDCXM74L — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) January 11, 2024

In the RHOBH episode, Richards and her co-stars answered a game prompt that asked, “What is appropriate for husbands when it comes to communicating with other women on social media?”

Richards jumped right in to give her view. “I’ve had a fight with Mau over that,” she shared. “I hate that stuff. Liking people’s photos and following people, you don’t do that. …You don’t have to follow every single person and like all their photos. No, I don’t like that at all. At all.”

In a confessional, she revealed that strange women slide into her husband’s DMs all the time. “Mau gets a lot of DMs from women. They don’t care that he’s married, and they’re always the aggressor. And it just makes you realize there’s really a lot of [expletive] out there.”

Kyle Richards Previously Claimed Mauricio Didn’t Know How to Use Instagram

In 2021, Richards said her husband was clueless when it came to social media. In “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” episode “Days of Our Wives,” Richards opened up to “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Cynthia Bailey after Bailey complained about “young, hot girls” sliding into her then-husband Mike Hill’s direct messages.

Richards said she dealt with similar DM drama with Umansky “Trust me, the same thing,” she told Bailey. “And it’s funny because my husband doesn’t know how to work Instagram. So, he didn’t even know that existed. He says, ‘Can you post this? I don’t know how to do it.’ And I look at the DMs and I’m like ‘Are you [expletive] kidding me?’”

Richards claimed some women go so far as to send nude photos to her husband. “And meanwhile I’m getting mad at him, and he doesn’t even know they’re there,” she said, adding that she is very protective of her husband–and their marriage.

There have been rumors that Richards and Umansky separated due to infidelity. But in a joint statement shared on July 2023, the two stated, “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

