Kyle Richards Speaks Out About Divorce After Awkward RHOBH Scene With Mauricio

Kyle Richards shared new details about her marriage to Mauricio Umansky following an awkward scene they filmed for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in February 2024, the Bravo star admitted she is “going through something” and is still figuring out if her 28-year marriage will survive. “[Divorce] would be when we can no longer do what we’re doing right now,” Richards said, in reference to her living situation with Umansky. Despite announcing their separation in July 2023, the two still live together in their Encino mansion.

“It’s gonna go one way or the other, you know?” she said. “We’re either going to wake up and be like, ‘Oh my gosh! We could actually fix this,’ or it’s going to be divorce. I just don’t know how sustainable living under the same roof as friends and as a family can last. I don’t know how that can last.”

Richards explained that she reached a “turning point” in her marriage “where the straw broke the camel’s back” and she asked for a separation.

Still, the couple’s daughters weren’t fully in the know as RHOBH cameras rolled. Richards said she and Umansky were “not on the same page about wanting to be open” about their split as the season filmed.

Kyle Richards Filmed an Awkward Scene With Mauricio Umansky

In the season 13 episode “Diamonds in the Rough,” Richards and Umansky had a conversation about their marital difficulties. The scene was filmed before the couple announced their split in July 2023.

In the scene, they talked about going to couple’s therapy (Umansky called it “fun,” but Richards did not agree with that adjective.) The Agency founder also said they were both “growing and changing.”

In a confessional, a tearful Richards said she just wanted to be happy. “The things I wouldn’t want my daughters to accept, I’m not going to accept for myself,” she said of her relationship. She also noted a disconnect between her and Umansky, noting that she sometimes feels like she “isn’t being heard” by her husband.

Speaking with ET, Richards admitted it was weird to be so vulnerable on camera. “There were a couple of scenes where the producers said to me after, ‘Um… wow. OK….’ and, I don’t have a good poker face, so I later said to Mau, ‘I feel like that scene was uncomfortable…’ and he was kinda like, ‘What do you mean?'” she said.

Kyle Richards Recently Said She’s Not Considering Divorce

Richards spoke about the status of her situation in an interview with Extra TV earlier in the month. “It’s been the toughest time in my life,” Richards said. “We have been married 28 years just recently and it’s hard. We live under the same roof, you know we get along and we’re just kind of figuring it out.”

But she also replied “No” when host Billy Bush asked her if she is considering divorce at this time. She did sound a little more dire in the RHOBH episode “Ashing It Out.”

In a confessional, Richards said Umansky wasn’t responsive enough when she told him they were in “trouble.” “I needed to feel like I was a priority and that we were a priority,” she said. “If there’s no effort made or put into us, we’re not gonna end up together. We’ll never survive this.”

