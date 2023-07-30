Kyle Richards Teases ‘Intense’ RHOBH Season 13 Dinner Party Scene

Kyle Richards said the 13th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” will feature several “crazy” moments – including a major scene that took place at her house.

While answering fan questions during an Instagram Live in July 2023, the RHOBH OG was asked if the cast trip this season gave “Amsterdam vibes” – a reference to the shocking restaurant fight between her sister Kim Richards and Lisa Rinna in season 5. Richards replied that there were some wild moments this season, but that the latest dinner party she hosted could go down in history.

Kyle Richards Compared the Season 13 Dinner Party to the Famous ‘Dinner Party From Hell’ in Season 1

In her Amazon Live Q&A, Richards confirmed the RHOBH cast took a trip to Spain for season 13. She noted that the trip to Spain didn’t give Amsterdam vibes, but it gave “crazy vibes.”

“A lot of crazy stuff happened in Spain,” she said, before adding, “We’ve had some other Amsterdam-esque moments this season. One of them was at my house, a dinner party I had.”

“You guys, this dinner party, people are saying it’s like the dinner party from hell, maybe more intense,” Richards added. “I can’t wait to see it even though it wasn’t the best night for me, I can’t wait to see it on TV.”

The Bravo star admitted that some moments in the upcoming season were “rough” and “very difficult” for her.

Richards’ “dinner party from hell” reference goes back to the memorable “Dinner Party From Hell” episode that aired on December 16, 2010, during the first season of RHOBH. In the famous episode, psychic Allison DuBois was a guest at a dinner party hosted by then-cast member Camille Grammer. During an impromptu reading spawned by a couple of huge cocktails, DuBois told Richards that her husband, Mauricio Umansky, would never “emotionally fulfill” her.

“Know that,” DuBois told Richards. “But you will stay with him and he will take care of you. And as soon as the kids are bigger, you will have nothing in common. There’s going to be a division that occurs.”

While Richards didn’t give details on what made the new dinner party so hellish, her comments about filming the show came a few weeks after People reported that Richards and Umansky have separated after 27 years of marriage.

In April 2023, a few weeks after the dinner party scene was filmed, Umansky told the “Two Ts in a Pod’ podcast that his marriage to Richards was brought up during filming.

“[There’s] that one stupid story that came out there and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives and so now it’s a storyline,” he said. “They really brought it up to Kyle, which is kind of b****y and super mean because, particularly the girls, they actually know what’s going on and they know exactly what it’s all about.”

Sutton Stracke Also Shared Details About the Dinner Party

The new dinner party scene was filmed earlier in 2023 at Richards’ mansion in Encino, California. In a March 2023 interview with Page Six, co-star Sutton Stracke revealed the party theme. “It was a weed dinner,” Stracke said. “So, not all of us partook and some of us did other things that were weed-involved.”

“It was a fun, interesting ride [of a] dinner,” the SUTTON boutique owner added.

In addition to co-stars Stracke, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff, rumored RHOBH newcomer Annemarie Wiley attended the party. And there were also some special guests at the dinner party held at Richards’ house.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that former RHOBH stars Denise Richards and Camille Grammer were guests at the dinner party, as was “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey, who came as Stracke’s plus one.

