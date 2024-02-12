Kyle Richards Gives Update on Relationship With Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards said she is not at the point of divorce with Mauricio Umansky, despite comments she made on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

More than seven months after confirming her separation from Umansky, the Bravo star replied “No” when asked if she’s considering divorce from The Agency founder.

During a February 2024 interview with Extra TV, Richards said, “It’s been the toughest time in my life. We have been married 28 years just recently and it’s hard. We live under the same roof, you know we get along and we’re just kind of figuring it out.”

In a separate interview with E! News, Richards said she doesn’t have “answers” regarding her marriage. “They think I’m teasing them, dragging it out, I’m doing this for ratings,” she said of her critics. “I’m figuring it out right now and we are figuring it out as a couple and I’m figuring out what I need myself. And when I know and we know where our life is going next, you’re gonna know.”

Kyle Richards Previously Used the Word ‘Divorce’ to Describe Her Situation

Richards’ comments about her marriage come three months after she mistakenly used the word “divorce” while talking about her situation with Umansky during BravoCon.

In a press interview posted by TooFab, she said, “I’ve gone through a lot this last year that does change you. Losing my best friend to suicide changed me. Going through my divorce, all that has made me stronger but it definitely changes you as a person.”

The RHOBH star later corrected herself during a BravoCon panel. “I misspoke on the red carpet today,” Richards said in November. “Two times I had to correct someone when they said ‘divorce,’ I said, ‘Separated,’ and then I went and said it and then it went everywhere, so that’s my bad.’”

Mauricio Umansky has also said divorce is not on the table. “Kyle and I are human beings, OK?” he told TMZ in September 2023. “We have emotions, we have feelings, we’re going through a really hard time. We are currently separated, we are not talking about divorce and we’re trying to deal with this stuff internally with ourselves privately.”

Kyle Richards Said She May Not End Up Staying With Mauricio Umansky

Richards got candid about her marital problems while filming for the 13th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” In the episode “Ashing It Out,” she said her lack of communication with Umansky has been an ongoing problem. She also complained about being second to the real estate mogul’s work commitments. “Add in the traveling and the work schedules,” she said. “I almost feel like he thinks, ‘Give Kyle some time and she’ll get over it and be fine.’ But I’m telling him it’s a lot more than that. We need help.”

“I’m like, ‘If we’re having an issue, why can’t you give that energy that you give to the company?'” the Bravo star added.

In a confessional, Richards said, “When I told him that we were in trouble, ‘I need you to work through this with me,’ I needed to feel like I was a priority and that we were a priority. If there’s no effort made or put into us, we’re not gonna end up together. We’ll never survive this.”

