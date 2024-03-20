Kyle Richards Clarifies Something About the House She Shares With Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards set the record straight on the house she shares with Mauricio Umansky. More than eight months after confirming her separation from her husband of 28 years, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star responded to fans who asked if she has moved from her Encino. California home.

The question came after Richards posted an Instagram photo as she sat on a porch with her newest dog, a Bernese Mountain dog named Georgie, on March 18, 2024. Richards wore a white sweatsuit and fuzzy white slippers as she sat in a black rocker while her pup licked her face.

While the pic was all about “puppy love,” in the comment section, several fans zeroed in on Richards’s surroundings. The expansive porch featured white columns and black light fixtures and was instantly recognizable to RHOBH fans. But not everyone was sure of the location.

When one commenter asked, “Did you move??” Richards replied, “No.”

When another commenter insisted, “House is for sale,” and another added, “Yes. It’s listed for 85 million,” Richards set the record straight. “No it’s not,” she wrote.

“Kyle would likely never sell the house, she has emotional attachment. With her wealth and their business they could keep it no problem. Gives their girls stability. I doubt selling that home is on her top priority list,” another fan wrote.

Fans Got a 1st Look at the House on RHOBH Season 8

In 2017, Richards and Umansky paid $8.25 million for the 10,600-square-foot estate in Encino, California, according to Trulia. The property is known as the Smokey Robinson Estate because it was once owned by the legendary Motown singer.

In an RHOBH season 8 episode, Richards and her husband toured the empty house before deciding if they should buy it. As they entered the property, Richards noted that it seemed like a “happy house.” “I like happy houses,” she said.

In a confessional, Richards said, “This house has six bedrooms in the main house and two in the guest house, a beautiful dining room and theater room and a beautiful center island in the kitchen. There’s room for all of my girls all five of my dogs and maybe babies one day not mine, my kids’ babies!”

As they sat on the back porch with the white columns and black light fixtures, Umansky said the house had a “great energy.”

But not long after the couple purchased the house, they were robbed. Richards considered moving back to Bel-Air.

“Once we were burglarized, I thought I was going to sell my house. I was like, ‘I’m over this. I don’t want to live here anymore,’” she told BravoTV.com in 2022. “But then, once I spent some time and I was comfortable again… I’m just changing everything in the house to make it exactly the way I want it because I think it really is our forever home.”

“Even if I move one day to, like Aspen, Colorado, I’ll keep that home for my kids or something,” she added of the Encino estate.

It is Unclear When Mauricio Umansky Will Move Out of the House

Richards and Umansky have been “living under the same roof” ever since announcing their split in July 2023. But more recently there has been talk of Umansky moving out of the home as the couple’s separation drags on.

On the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13 reunion episode that aired on March 13, 2024, Richards admitted there have been conversations about Umansky moving out of the house as the two contemplate divorce. “It’s hard for us to say that word, I think, but if he’s looking for a place to move out, I haven’t really seen progress,” she said.

Days after the episode aired, Umansky said he’s still living in the home. In a video interview with TMZ on March 18, 2024, The Agency founder noted that he’s in talks with Richards about moving out. “I’m not quite there in that process,” he added. “We’re in the middle of that conversation.”

