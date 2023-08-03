Kyle Richards Starts Work on Major New Project

Kyle Richards has a new project in the works. Weeks after news of her separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky was leaked to the public, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is throwing herself into work on a new documentary about country singer Morgan Wade, TMZ reported on July 31, 2023.

Richards befriended the 28-year-old singer in early 2022 and their close friendship had some speculating the two had an affair. Richards and Umansky have both denied that their separation is due to infidelity on either side and stated they are not planning to divorce.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Richards’ Documentary Will Follow Morgan Wade’s Rise to Fame

In July 2023, TMZ reported that Richards traveled to Aspen, Colorado to work on a docu-series. The outlet noted that Morgan also happened to be in town for a concert performance.

But in a follow-up report, the outlet shared that the two women were in town to work together on a documentary about Wade’s rise to fame amid her personal struggles. Richards, who is an executive producer on the project, is also reportedly going to appear on camera in the documentary.

Over the last weekend of July, the two were seen at the Aspen music venue Belly Up, which is where Wade performed a show on Sunday, July 30. TMZ also confirmed that concert attendees had to sign release forms before the show because some footage will be used for Richards’ documentary about the singer.

Heavy reached out to a rep for Richards for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Richards has long talked about her love for producing. She was previously a producer on the 2018 television series “American Woman,” which was loosely based on her childhood. In late 2022, she teased to Vogue that she was “producing a one-hour drama for TV.”

My next goal is to produce a movie, so I’m manifesting that right now,” she said at the time.

Kyle Richards Shared Photos While in Aspen With Morgan Wade

Richards also teased her documentary production on her Instagram page. On August 1, 2023, she posted photos to Instagram as she posed with Wade and her bandmates and other friends. Richards tagged the record label Young Mary Records in a pose at the French Alpine Bisto in Aspen.

She also shared footage she shot from Wade’s concert during which she wore a Johnny Sword t-shirt. Sword is the bass player in the Morgan Wade band.

“Best time with the best people 🙏❤️ 🎶 🎥 🚌 🤩,” Richards captioned her photos.

“I can’t wait to see what you’ve been working on Kyle ❤️,” one fan wrote, to which Richards replied with a praying hands and heart emoji.

Richards was a huge fan of Wade’s music before meeting her in 2022. In February of that year, the RHOBH star captioned an Instagram photo as she had lunch with Wade and other friends. In the caption, Richards admitted she “stalked’ Wade after hearing her music and finally got to meet her in person.

“The most unlikely of friendships some may think but kinship knows no boundaries,” the mom of four wrote of the young singer.

