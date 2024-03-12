Kyle Richards Reveals the Truth About Her & Morgan Wade For the 1st Time

Kyle Richards opened up about her relationship with Morgan Wade in a new way. In a sneak peek clip from the final part of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13 reunion, the Bravo star admitted she was “curious” about kissing the singer when she agreed to appear in her music video.

During the reunion, Richards, 55, shut down a fan who said she has a one-sided crush on Wade, 29, and that Wade just likes the “clout” she gets from hanging with the wealthy RHOBH star. “That’s ridiculous,” Richards replied. “She’s a critically acclaimed musician.”

Still, host Andy Cohen pointed out Wade’s friendship with Richards “kind of made her a household name.” Talk then turned to the music video that Richards appeared in for Wade.

In August 2023 Richards played Wade’s love interest in the steamy single for her song, “Fall in Love With Me.”

The video dropped a few weeks after Richards’ separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky was leaked.

“The music video was done like a month before that story broke about Mo and me,” Richards explained. “Once that story came out about Mo and me, we’re not making a video after that. But we had already done it.”

When Cohen asked the purpose of the music video, Richards replied that Wade agreed to perform at a NAMI mental health awareness event in honor of her late friend Lorene Shea, who died in May 2022. Richards said Wade told her: “I want to come do this for you to support you for Lorene, but then you have to be in one of my videos.”

“I didn’t really know the creative behind it until I got there,” Richards claimed of the video’s same-sex romance storyline. “And I said to the director ‘I’ve never actually kissed anybody on camera.’ Let alone a woman, off-camera. So I was very nervous and anxious. But I mean, if I’m being honest with myself, I was obviously curious in order to say yes.”

Kyle Richards Previously Said the Video Was Made in Response to Rumors About Her & Morgan Wade

Richards’ claim that she didn’t know the “creative” behind the music video differs from what was previously said.

“I’ve done several music videos and every time there’s someone in it they always assume we’re dating or something’s going on,” Wade said in a teaser for the video posted on Instagram last summer.

“If you get on the internet you’ll see people are obsessed with us being friends,” she said of Richards. “So, we kind of thought it would be a good idea to poke fun at that, kinda troll the trolls a little bit. The internet is going to be popping off about this one, I’m sure.”

“If they’re gonna talk you might as well give them something to talk about!” Richards added.

Fans Reacted to Kyle Richards’ New Comments About the Music Video

Richards previously discussed making the music video while answering fan questions during an Amazon Live in August 2023. “I was really nervous at first,” she admitted. “I talked to the director and I was like, ‘OK, you know what, I can do this I can handle this, I like to push myself outside of my comfort zone.’ It was fun for the most part,” she added. Actually, it was all fun. I got over the nerves, it just took a minute.”

Seven months later, fans had a lot to say about Richards’ reunion comments about Wade and the music video.

“So which story is the right story, Kyle?” one fan asked. “You made the video to poke fun at the rumors or you made the video before the rumors started?”

“She’s literally telling us they are a couple and then getting offended when people ask if they are together,” another wrote of the RHOBH star.

“I think it’s great for Kyle and Morgan if they are together. It just seems like an awful lot of cover- ups, timelines are not making sense. She just said at the reunion that she didn’t know what the music video was going to be about but then it cuts to an interview with them with saying they did it because they were always being talked about in the press?? It’s a pretty steamy video to ask someone to be in and just assume the person is going to be comfortable doing it? … None of it makes much sense,” another wrote.

