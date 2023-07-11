Kyle Richards Shuts Down Rumor After Old Photo Resurfaces

Kyle Richards shut down commenters after photos of her with singer Morgan Wade were posted online on July 9, 2023.

One week after it was revealed that the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and her husband Mauricio Umansky have separated, Richards denied spending time with Wade in Los Angeles as rumors continue to swirl that she had an affair with the country singer.

Kyle Richards & Morgan Wade Said the Photo Was Old

In a series of photos posted by Page Six, Richards and Wade were seen walking together in Los Angeles. Both women wore black hoodies in the snaps, and some of the photos showed Richards taking off her sunglasses and partially covering her face as she walked with the 28-year-old singer. A caption accused Richards of trying to “shield her face while hanging out with #MorganWade amid her split from estranged husband #MauricioUmansky.” It was also noted that the RHOBH star was wearing her wedding ring in the photos.

Richards responded to the photos to set the record straight. “This photo is from April when Morgan was in town performing at my @namicommunicate event for RHOBH. She is not even in California. And I am not hiding my face. Please stop 🙏,” Richards wrote.

In April 2023, Richards hosted a Night of Music at the Fleur Room in Los Angeles to benefit the National Alliance of Mental Illness in honor of her late friend Lorene Shea, and Wade was one of the performers, she told fans on Instagram at the time.

Despite Richards’ claim that the timeline for the photos was misleading, another commenter claimed to see Richards with Wade over the weekend of July 8-9. “I saw y’all at Chick-fil-A on Sunset,” one commenter wrote. “No, you didn’t. I was with Teddi Mellencamp and friends for Teddis birthday in LA,” Richards fired back.

Wade also chimed in to confirm that she was not even in California over the weekend and was instead playing the Summerfest Musical festival in Wisconsin. “Hey @summerfest can you let these folks know I was playing a killer set yesterday IN MILWAUKEE 😂 🙄🙄,” the singer wrote.

Page Six has since taken down the article.

Kyle Richards Has Maintained that She is Just “Good Friends” With Morgan Wade

Richards befriended Wade in 2022 after admitting she “stalked” her on Instagram after listening to her music. But their close friendship has been called into question in the days since Richards’ separation from Umansky was announced.

When paparazzi caught Richards backing her Range Rover out of a parking spot on July 8, she was asked about her relationship with Wade. “We are very good friends,” she said. Richards ignored paparazzi who asked if the two were “friends with benefits.”

When Richards was asked about having a tattoo that matches one that Wade has, she pointed to her pal Teddi Mellencamp, who was seated in the passenger seat of her SUV. “We have matching tattoos, too,” she said of Mellencamp. “[Wade’s] not the only one I have a matching tattoo with.”

Richards has made it clear that her separation from Umansky did not involve infidelity on either side. In a joint statement, the longtime couple acknowledged they’ve had a “rough” year but added, “there has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.” They also denied that they are divorcing at this time.

As for Richards’ relationship with Wade, a source told The Messenger that the two are not romantically involved – and never have been. “Kyle and Morgan are not together and have not hooked up. They are just friends,” the insider said.

