Kyle Richards Gives Fans Something to Talk About With Morgan Wade Music Video

Kyle Richards gave fans – and social media “trolls” – something to talk about.

On August 4, 2023, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posted a teaser of a music video project she appeared in with her friend, country singer Morgan Wade, and it left some of her followers stunned.

Richards Shared a Sneak Peek at Her Role in a Music Video for Morgan Wade’s Song ‘Fall In Love With Me’

In August 2023, Richards teamed up with Wade to star in the music video for her new song “Fall in Love With Me” in which she will play her love interest.

In a preview clip shared on Instagram, Richards wore a red dress and black thigh-high boots as she explained how she met Wade, 28. The RHOBH OG revealed that after discovering Wade’s music, she decided to follow her on Instagram. But Richards said it was Wade who finally sent her a DM and asked her why she was following her on social media after friends pointed out who she was.

Wade said she’s done several music videos that have caused confusion among fans over her love life. “I’ve done several music videos and every time there’s someone in it they always assume we’re dating or something’s going on,” she said. “If you get on the internet you’ll see people are obsessed with us being friends, “ she added of her friendship with Richards.

“So, we kind of thought it would be a good idea to poke fun at that, kinda troll the trolls a little bit,’ she dished. “The internet is going to be popping off about this one, I’m sure.”

“If they’re gonna talk you might as well give them something to talk about,” Richards added.

In behind-the-scenes footage from the video shoot, Richards is seen wearing a “loofah” style green robe. Another clip showed Richards knocking on Wade’s door and holding flowers. The RHOBH star said she almost started to laugh during filming but she’s a “professional.”

“A lot of editing had to be done to this video,” Wade playfully cracked. “Woo!”

In the caption to the post, Richards wrote, “Love this song and can’t wait for you to see the video (out Thursday! 👀) — this shooting day that was so fun even if I was wearing a loofah for most of it. 😂 Thank you @morganwademusic for having me be a part of this!”

Wade also posted the clip with the caption, “The internet asked and @kylerichards18 and I delivered. ;).”

Amid ongoing rumors that Richards has been having an affair with Wade, fans hit the comment section to react to the teaser with some calling it a “soft launch” for the two.

“What’s happening here…” one commenter wanted to know.

“Who are you? I have no idea who this imposter is impersonating Kyle Richards,” another cracked.

“Kyle really knows how to get people talking and I love that about her,” a third fan chimed in.

“Give them something to talk about Kyle!!!!! 👏👏👏👏👏,” another agreed.

“If you can’t beat ‘em, troll ‘em! You ladies look 🔥 can’t wait for the video,” added Richards’ friend Teddi Mellencamp.

“Music videos are fun 😉🔥Can’t wait to watch!👏,” wrote Chrishell Stause.

The “Selling Sunset” star’s comment prompted some eyeball emoji and speculation from fans, as Stause met her partner, G-Flip, on the set of Flip’s steamy “Get Me Outta Here” music video after she was asked to star in it.

“Hahaha it’s chrishell all over again!” another commenter wrote of Richards.

Kyle Richards Spent Time With Morgan Wade in Aspen

The music video preview comes just one month after news of Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky’s separation was leaked to the public by People magazine. The longtime couple, who’ve been married for 27 years, issued a joint statement to deny that there was any wrongdoing on either part and that rumors of a divorce are “untrue.”

Richards also denied that she’s romantically involved with Wade. “We are very good friends,” she told paparazzi in July, per Page Six, before confirming that anything more than that was just a rumor.

In late July 2023, Richards was spotted with Wade in Aspen without Umansky in town. A source told TMZ that the RHOBH star was in Aspen to work on a documentary about Wade.

The outlet noted that the documentary will follow Wade’s rise to fame amid struggles with her health and a recent Tourette’s diagnosis. Richards is reportedly an executive producer on the project.

